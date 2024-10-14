New Samsung-beating Android phone launches this month

Quick Summary A new Android phone launching in a little over two weeks could bring the fight to big names like Samsung. The Honor Magic 7 series is coming – and the spec sheet rumours sound mighty impressive.

It has been a really good year for Honor. The brand's Honor Magic V3 has been met with rave reviews, being marked across the board as one of the best foldable phones ever produced.

It's only right, then, that the brand produces a similarly killer Android phone. That's exactly what we could see with the new Honor Magic 7.

That's said to pack in a really amazing spec sheet, and will even debut Honor's impressive AI Deepfake Detection technology. Now, we know exactly when to expect the handset, too – and it could be sooner than you thought.

In a post on Weibo, the brand's CEO, George Zhao, announced that the devices will be launched on the 30th of October. That's just a hair over two weeks away, at the time of writing.

That's not all that was confirmed. The image shared also noted that the Magic OS 9.0 software will launch one week earlier, on the 23rd of October.

So, does this mean your other Honor handsets are getting a boost in a little over a week? Well, maybe not. The brand often launches new devices and software in China first, following on with a global launch later.

Still, it sounds very much like a device worth waiting for. According to the rumoured spec sheets, this handset will launch with the as-yet-unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. That should pair with a fairly sizeable battery, making for decent battery life overall.

Of course, we've already mentioned the new AI feature. That was showcased at IFA 2024, and was said to launch with the Magic 7 series. Hopefully, that's not the only new feature on that front, either.

Regardless, it's going to be an interesting release. The Android phone market has been remarkably competitive in recent years, and this looks set to be no different.