Google Pixel phones just got another major free upgrade to make life easier

Quick Summary Google's December 'Pixel Drop' brings enhanced Gemini personalisation, cross-app integration, smarter call answering and live captions, plus a new Dual Screen capture for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifically.

Google has been doing a great job in bringing updates to its best Android phones: the Pixel series – most recently the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We've already seen an unbelievable upgrade to battery health and an Android 15 update bonus.

Today, however, marks Google's December 'Pixel Drop' with the next raft of features and enhancements. And this time it's all about making your life easier thanks to benefits in Gemini AI, personalisation and cross-app integration. Below is a summary of some of the best bits you can expect for your Pixel phone.

1. Gemini personalisation and app integration

As artificial intelligence (AI) pushes to get smarter, part of that process is in personalisation – how AI can distinguish you and your requests from someone else's. Now Gemini Advanced's saved info feature can store your interests and preferences – perhaps you're pescatarian and want Gemini to exclude certain meals from recipe suggestions, for example. That's now possible – without needing repeats or reminders.

Gemini on Android – so beyond just Pixel phones – will also offer more apps and services access integration, with more to come in future feature drops. This update brings message drafting using your preferred messaging apps. Later there'll be a new Spotify extension, enhanced Maps integration offering review read-outs and follow-up question-and-answer, plus more.

Instagram will also be able to capture and share Google's Ultra HDR photos format directly in the app, so that's another avenue of the brighter, high-contrast shot format getting into wider circulation.

2. Better live captions and audio descriptions

If, like many, you like to read live captions – some people prefer it to blurting out noise in public – then new Expressive Captions is able to reflect the intensity of output using caps, so you'll see a shift in "oh my, OH MY GOSH", for example.

Furthermore, emotions and responses are now also recognised and captioned, from whispering, to laughing, screaming, groaning, and so forth – these expressive injections will appear [in square brackets] in your captions. There's even [APPLAUSE].

If you rely on image description, then audio is now richer and more accurate in Google Lookout. You can upload a photo in the app and hear read-aloud descriptions – even ask questions and gain contextual answers.

Another benefit of Google's AI system is its ability to vet calls – using Call Screen. It's possible to respond to unknown callers without answering, but now you can see live transcripts – useful if it turns out that you do actually wish to pick up.

3. Dual Screen Portrait for the Fold

Google's second-generation foldable was a revelation at launch – and it's only got better and better as feature drops have enhanced its use-cases. Now there's yet another new feature specifically for the Fold product.

Called Dual Screen Portrait, the device uses both screens so the subject can preview the shot of them and adapt accordingly. We've seen this on a number of the best folding phones already – but good to see Google finally make use of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's design in this way.

In summary

There are more additions too – Pixel Screenshots now automatically categorises your grabs; Emoji Kitchen brings updated navigation in Gboard; and built-in Google VPN now available for Pixel Tablet – to make your life just all-round easier and better.

Overall this December 'Pixel Drop' is a small but welcome addition to the software of Google's top phones. These features will only continue to grow, as Android support for 7-years is part of the extensive Pixel package.