Google Pixel phones are getting an unbelievable battery health upgrade soon

Quick Summary
Google Pixel users are getting a killer battery health upgrade soon.
That will allow for greater control over the charging, in a bid to protect the battery health.
If you want to determine the best Android phone on the market, you're likely going to end up with a very sore head. There are all manner of wonderful devices from different brands, each offering their take on the form and offering functions to try and tempt you into purchasing.
One thing is certain, though – if you want a device where the hardware and the operating system were designed under one roof, you'll need to look at the Google Pixel phones. Those are the only Android devices manufactured in-house by Google, offering a seamless experience.
Now, users of those handsets are getting a killer free upgrade, as part of the new Android 15 software. That sees smarter control of how your device charges, allowing you to cap the charging at 80% or use Adaptive Charging to minimise battery degradation.
The report from Android Authority shows screenshots of the update, which were shared by a user on Telegram. They show off a new portion of the settings menu, where the feature can be activated. It's worth noting that the report was unable to replicate those findings, however.
Still, it's a massive change. In the modern age, battery degradation is one of the toughest things to manage. Just about everything you can think of has some powered element to it, and anything that requires power can only ever be as good as its battery. If you're adding stress to it with sub-optimal charging cycles, you're likely going to shorten the lifespan of your device.
It's not new technology, either. Owners of the best EVs will recognise this, with some models there limiting charging at 80%, too. It's arguably even more important in applications like those, as the batteries are substantially more costly to replace.
For Pixel owners, then, the future is looking bright. We'll be keeping a close eye on this over the next few weeks to see if it comes to handsets prior to the launch of Android 15.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
