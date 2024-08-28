Android 15 will take even longer to roll out to your phone than hoped

Quick Summary
Google has confirmed that Android 15 will arrive on Pixels in October.
The delay is due to continuing work on stability.
The delay to the roll-out of Android 15 has become something of a hot potato, with the new version of the mobile operating system not appearing as expected. New information has now revealed when Google will push the new software to its Pixel phones – and there’s still some time to wait.
Over the past few years we’ve become accustomed to Google’s pattern for new versions of Android. The Android beta programme runs until around August, when the final version of the software is signed off and it is then available for Pixel owners to install on devices.
Android 14 was available in October, Android 13 in August, Android 12 was in October, and Android 11 and 10 both landed in September. Often, this has been before the release of the new Pixel phone, meaning that the new devices launched with the new software.
For the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, that didn't happen. We now have those shiny new phones, but there was no sign of Android 15 at launch, which broke the cycle of previous years. Well it appears that Android 15 will be landing on Pixel phones in October – although the source code will be released in September.
The details come from Android Authority, which initially spoke to a source who claimed the delay was because Google was still working to improve the stability of the latest operating system. Subsequently, however, Google updated the details of its release notes for the Android Beta Exit, so it now says that Android 15 will be available in October.
What you have to do to get Android 15
Android 15 doesn’t look like it’s going to be a huge update for Google.
The software makes a few tweaks, but isn’t loaded with new features. For those looking to buy the Pixel 9 phones, you’ll find that they ship with a lot of new features, which may well land on older Pixel devices via a Pixel Drop.
If you’re waiting for Android 15 and you’re on the beta, you can just wait for the update and it will appear on your phone. For those not on the beta, the update looks like it’s going to be pushed in October, so for now, the best thing you can do is wait.
The interesting thing is that the source code for Android 15 is being released soon and that might speed up the update from other brands. We’ve previously heard that Samsung had delayed its updates “indefinitely”, but I expect that with a new timeline in place from Google, other brands will probably look to get their software updates rolling.
It’s common for Pixel to have the latest update months before it arrives on other devices. For Samsung, for example, Android 15 will have to be integrated with One UI 7, which will contain a lot of new features in itself.
The reality is that for many Android phone owners who don’t have Pixels, you’re likely to be waiting until 2025 before you get Android 15.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
