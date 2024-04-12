Google Pixel owners can now download Android 15 – is your phone eligible for the upgrade?

Quick Summary Google Pixel phones from Pixel 5a to Pixel 8 Pro are now eligible for the Android 15 beta. However, this is pre-release software and may have bugs, so use it at your own risk.

The launch of Android 15 is rapidly approaching – it's likely to be in final form in August or September 2024. But a major milestone in the lifecycle of this Android version has been reached: it's now in public beta. That means that it's available for compatible devices, so you can test it out yourself.

Announced by Google, the idea is to give you early access to what's coming when the final release lands, likely to be just before the Pixel 9 is announced. However, a large part of the beta is about developers testing their apps on the new software to make sure that there are no compatibility problems when the software rolls out to the general public.

If you have a compatible device, it's really easy to opt in to the public beta. You just head over to the Android beta website and you'll have the option to register your device. Once that is done, you'll get an over-the-air update to move you to Android 15. You'll then receive software updates as Android 15 moves through further beta stages, before moving to the final software version once it goes live.

The question is whether you should.

This is still pre-release software and there may be some elements that don't work. There might be some features that aren't complete, there may be some bugs and some apps won't be optimised for some time – so use it at your own risk. It's ideal if you have an old Pixel at home as a second device, so you'll still have your main phone that works as it should.

What phones are eligible for the Android 15 beta?

It's unsurprising that Google is focusing on Pixel phones at the moment. One of the advantages of opting for a Pixel is that you're at the front of the queue when it comes to updates. These are the phones that are currently eligible for the Android 15 beta:

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Note that this will change over time. Often, other manufacturers include their devices in the beta, with the likes of OnePlus, Nothing, Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi often allowing beta access too.

I have updated an old Pixel 7 Pro to the Android 15 beta and the software works, but there isn't much new to explore in it at this stage. Many of the changes relate to security and privacy, with Google unlikely preview new features until new devices launch.

Android 15 isn't a major redesign, so there isn't as much to explore here as there has been in previous years.

Still, if you fancy being one of the first to try it publicly and are willing to take the risk, the option is now open.