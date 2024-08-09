Samsung Android 15 update plans leak, and they might not be what you wanted to hear

Quick Summary Samsung has reportedly delayed the rollout of Android 15 to its smartphones "indefinitely". This might not be its own fault however, as Google is also said to be struggling to get the operating system out on time.

With Samsung claiming a huge chunk of the Android smartphone market, it's perhaps the brand that's under more scrutiny than any other when it comes to Android updates – not to mention the fact that it has more devices to update too.

Its track record with updates has been getting steadily better, but the latest details will cause some concern.

According to established Samsung leaker Ice Universe (via 9to5Google), Samsung currently doesn't have a timeline to launch the One UI 7 beta. That beta would be wrapped up in Android 15, bringing both the advancements from Google as well as the manufacturer's tweaks and additions on top.

That original report is expanded on by another well-known insider, Chun Bhai, who says it "has been delayed indefinitely".

Has been delayed indefinitely last weekAugust 5, 2024

That might sound a little extreme. Samsung isn't going to "delay indefinitely" its next software update, but it reflects that there's no timeline in place, presumably because there are issues that need to be resolved.

This isn't the first hint we've had that there are software woes facing Android.

We recently reported that Google's next-gen Pixel 9 phones might not launch with Android 15, which points to an issue with the core software. If Google is struggling to get Android 15 over the line, that could have a knock-on effect on Samsung too.

Previously, One UI 6 didn't start making its way to devices until October 2023, so there's still a couple of months to go, but the lack of timeline will be a concern, as Samsung owners have no idea when it will land.

What's the current status of Samsung One UI?

Samsung currently has a number of devices on different software versions. The Galaxy S24 family which launched in January 2024, currently run Android 14 with One UI 6.1. When the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launched recently, they arrived with a new version – One UI 6.1.1.

That added a couple of additional features, like sketch to image, for example, as well as the AI-powered replies for message. Samsung now appears to be stuck in something of a hard place, with users expecting One UI 6.1.1 as well as looking forward to Android 15 and One UI 7.

In 2023, One UI 5.1.1 started rolling out to Galaxy S23 owners in the second half of August, while the Android 14 beta was also available, so compared to last year, Samsung is behind.

The question now is whether Samsung will push One UI 6.1.1 to the Galaxy S24, or will it just hold off and run everything together in One UI 7?

With One UI 7 now facing these delays – and Android 15 potentially part of the problem – you can see how the timeline would fall apart.