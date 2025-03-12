Google Pixel 10 renders show the candy bar camera seems set to stay
It looks like there's not much change from the Pixel 9
Quick Summary
Renders of the Google Pixel 10 have been published online, showing a design that is very similar to the Pixel 9.
Coming from serial leaker OnLeaks, they also detail expected dimensions of the Pixel 10, including the thickness.
There have been plenty of leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 9a in recent times, which is the next smartphone expected to launch from Google, but the most recent report doesn't focus on the mid-range smartphone expected soon – it's all about the next flagship instead.
Android Headlines has published some renders in association with serial leaker OnLeaks that are allegedly of the Pixel 10 design. The renders have been created using CAD specifications and reportedly show what the Pixel 10 will look like in pink, with a design that's very similar to the Pixel 9.
What can we expect for the Pixel 10?
According to the report, the Pixel 10 will have a 6.3-inch display – like the Pixel 9 – and it will come with a triple rear camera unit. The camera housing will once again span the width of the device, as it has done for the last couple of Pixel iterations.
Interestingly, the Pixel 9a is expected to ditch this camera module design.
It's claimed the Pixel 10 will measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, while the camera module will be raised by an additional 3.4mm, making the phone around 12mm thick.
The Pixel 9 measured 8.5mm thick without the bump so the Pixel 10 appears to be pretty much identical, potentially fractionally thicker.
The renders also show flat sides for the Pixel 10, with Android Headlines suggesting they are slightly curved at the edges to allow the device to be easier to hold. The sides are also said to feature a matte finish and the power button appears to be above the volume button rather than on a separate side like you'll find on devices like the iPhone 16 and the Samsung Galaxy S10.
If the renders of the Pixel 10 are accurate, it looks like Google's next flagship smartphone will look very similar to its predecessor. There are several months to wait until it arrives however, with the Pixel 10 not due out until later this year.
When it does, it is expected launch on Android 16 which should be released around June time. For now, these renders aren't confirmed so take them with a healthy pinch of salt, but they at least give us some idea of what might be to come.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
