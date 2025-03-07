New Pixel 9a pics show iPhone 16e has a real fight on its hands

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 9a has been fully revealed in new images posted online. The photos give us the best look at Google's phone ahead of its imminent launch.

Google’s next affordable phone is expected to launch in the coming weeks and we now have what appear to be official images. With Apple recently releasing its own budget model – the iPhone 16e – there’s going to be a tussle between these two wallet-friendly handsets.

This latest leak comes from Evan Blass on X. Blass has a solid reputation leaking details on forthcoming devices, so there’s no reason to believe that these new photos aren’t legit. They give us a good look at the forthcoming phone, focusing particularly on the new purple colour.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / X) (Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The Pixel 9a has leaked before, so we were expecting the biggest change that these images confirm – the loss of the camera bar. The Pixel 9a has a flush camera module, so the back of the phone is almost completely flat.

One of the images shows that the phone is wet, so an IP rating looks to be a certainty – the Pixel 8a was IP67 certified. We can also see the flat sides to the device, picking up the design language of the Pixel 9, but the border around the display looks a little wider than you might want it to be.

The images from Evan Blass also show off some of the features to expect, although there’s nothing new here. There’s a nod to Gemini AI, fitness features, theft protection, and a leaning on the Google ecosystem.

What do we know about the Pixel 9a so far?

We’re expecting the Google Pixel 9a to be announced in the coming weeks, launching with the Tensor G4 powering it, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. A 5,100mAh battery is also expected, which should help increase the stamina of the phone.

The screen should feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and will likely boost the brightness over the 2,000 nits currently offered.

The main camera is expected to change to a new 48-megapixel sensor, down from the 64-megapixel sensor of the Pixel 8a, paired with an ultra-wide camera.

Seven years of software support is to be expected, along with access to Google’s AI services through the device.

The price is thought to be £499 / $499, which means it should be cheaper than the iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16e likely has a slightly higher build quality thanks to the glass back, but it only comes in black or white colours.

The Pixel 9a will have a larger display and the additional ultra-wide camera – with the great Pixel camera experience – but Apple’s A18 hardware in the iPhone 16e will likely be more powerful.

There will be lot of points of difference to argue over in any comparison of these two devices and hopefully we’ll be able to bring you all the details soon.