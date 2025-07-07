5 Apple products currently discounted in the Prime Day sale
Mac mini, MacBook Air, iPhone and more all have big discounts right now on Amazon
Apple might not do discounts on its site but right now you can buy some of the latest Apple devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The savings might be small in percentage terms but they are knocking hundreds of pounds of the price of a new Mac, iPhone or Apple Watch.
Day one of the Prime Day sales is all about Tech and that includes discounts from big names including Samsung, Microsoft, Sony and Apple. These are the five best Apple deals we've found so far.
Save £130 on the Series 10 with Milanese Loop band in the 42mm case. Discounts also on 46mm case and other bands.
Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio and new Hearing Aid feature, these are top class earbuds.
Save £155 on the latest Mac mini, with 10-core M4 chip, 24GB memory and 512 SSD storage.
Save £155 on the M4 MacBook Air, our T3 Award-winning laptop, with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage.
Save £106 on the iPhone 16e right now. This is the cheapest of the new iPhone range but still offers an impressive spec.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
