5 Apple products currently discounted in the Prime Day sale

Mac mini, MacBook Air, iPhone and more all have big discounts right now on Amazon

Apple might not do discounts on its site but right now you can buy some of the latest Apple devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The savings might be small in percentage terms but they are knocking hundreds of pounds of the price of a new Mac, iPhone or Apple Watch.

Day one of the Prime Day sales is all about Tech and that includes discounts from big names including Samsung, Microsoft, Sony and Apple. These are the five best Apple deals we've found so far.

Apple Watch Series 10
Save 16%
Apple Watch Series 10: was £749 now £629 at Amazon

Save £130 on the Series 10 with Milanese Loop band in the 42mm case. Discounts also on 46mm case and other bands.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Save 22%
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

Save £50 on the AirPods Pro 2. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio and new Hearing Aid feature, these are top class earbuds.

Apple Mac mini M4
Save 15%
Apple Mac mini M4: was £999 now £854 at Amazon

Save £155 on the latest Mac mini, with 10-core M4 chip, 24GB memory and 512 SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Air M4
Save 13%
Apple MacBook Air M4: was £1,199 now £1,044 at Amazon

Save £155 on the M4 MacBook Air, our T3 Award-winning laptop, with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage.

Apple iPhone 16e
Save 18%
Apple iPhone 16e: was £599 now £494 at Amazon

Save £106 on the iPhone 16e right now. This is the cheapest of the new iPhone range but still offers an impressive spec.

