Madison Roam Packable Jacket: Lightweight all-weather gear for everyday cyclists

Madison Roam Packable Jacket review in a sentence: A lightweight, breathable cycling jacket that can be packed away when you’re no longer in need of it.

Whenever I’m looking for the best weatherproof cycling jacket I’ve always got an eye on the weight of the garment. Why? Well, when you’re out on a bike the last thing you want to have is bulk, in any shape or form. So, if you’ve got to head out in a chunky weatherproof coat and, as frequently happens in the UK, the weather changes you’re stuck with it.

So, with a marketplace that has realised this there are numerous cycling jackets out there, which are better than your average pound shop mac, but can still be put into a pocket or bag when they’re not needed. Case in point is this example, the Madison Roam Packable Jacket, which is exactly what the title suggests. This is a really lightweight garment that feels quite thin to the touch, but having tried it out during some particularly heavy autumn downpours I can vouch for just how waterproof it is.

If you want to know more about T3's product reviews, take a look at our how we test page. Otherwise, read on for my thoughts about the Madison Roam Packable Jacket.

(Image credit: Madison)

Madison Roam Packable Jacket: price and availability

The Madison Roam Packable Jacket is available to buy right now (opens in new tab) and comes in a range of sizes including small, medium, large, X-Large and XX-Large for £69.99. Available for both men or women, the jacket also comes in one of two colors with the sensible black edition looking cool and no -nonsense. There’s also the Olive Camo version too, which looks the better of the two to my way of thinking.

(Image credit: Madison)

Madison Roam Packable Jacket: design and build

All of the Madison gear I’ve tried to date manages to straddle a decent compromise between looking good and being practical too. That’s certainly the case with the Roam Packable Jacket because it’s got a neat design, that looks really good in the Olive Camo shade I’ve got and with a design and construction that feels really hardy.

One of the best things about it is the breathable nature of the material. Some plastic-in-feel jackets can make you sweat like nobody’s business, but this one feels surprisingly light and airy. That’s even the case when you’re out on a strenuous ride too, which is a definite bonus plus it doesn’t seem to stink after a being used a few times. That’s another bonus, right there.

I also like the way this jacket is a perfect barrier against the wind too, with a hood that keeps your head dry and detached from the worst of the elements.

(Image credit: Madison)

Of course, the other big plus point with the Madison Roam Packable jacket is the way it can be folded up and stored inside its own pocket. From there, it easily fits into the smallest of spaces and weighs virtually nothing, so you can keep it on you without any of the hassle that comes with bulkier jackets.

There’s a showerproof DWR coating too, which keeps the worst of any heavy rain off. That said, the lightweight nature of the jacket does make it stick to you a little if it gets really wet, though I’ve yet to feel damp on the inside as a result.

(Image credit: Madison)

Madison Roam Packable Jacket: verdict

This is a great jacket that’s made all the better thanks to its lightweight design. There’s a real practical edge to it, with the material able to fend off wind and rain with no problem at all.

Similarly, the zipped hand pockets and a supplementary chest pocket add functionality with the ability to store bike accessories, cycling snacks or whatever else you want to take on your travels.

The elasticated hem and close-fitting cuffs also keep out wind and moisture while there are some reflective flourishes as part of the design too, which helps to be seen, especially if you’ve gone for the Olive Camo!