Madison Roam 2.5L Waterproof Jacket: Perfect protection for all types of cyclists

Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket review in a sentence: A cozy and highly versatile jacket that’s tailor-made for commuters through to mountain bikers and every type of cyclist in-between.

Now that I’m out on a gravel bike more frequently than I used to be, while also doing a bit of mountain biking into the bargain, I’m always on the lookout for the best weatherproof cycling jacket to suit my ever-changing needs. I know there are lots of dedicated solutions out there, but a more general purpose weatherproof jacket makes sense to me, especially seeing as I dip my toes into all kinds of cycling activities.

In that respect, the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket makes perfect sense as it’s great when I’m on the bike, but also proves to be pretty handy as a casual jacket I can slip on when I nip into town. Best of all, especially come wintertime, the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket is also extremely capable at fending off wind and rain.

I’m thinking it’ll be similarly handy if we ever get snow too, though that seems unlikely with our increasingly mild climate. Nevertheless, it’s great to have something like the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket hanging on a peg in the hall, y’know, just in case…

Otherwise, read on for my thoughts about the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket.

Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket: price and availability

You can get the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket right now (opens in new tab) and it is ideally suited to wintry conditions. That said, the neat design means it’ll be something you can wear pretty much at any time of the year. Size-wise, the jacket comes in Small, Medium and Large, for either men or women, while there is also the benefit of X-Large and XX-Large should you need something a little bigger. Available colours are Black/Phantom, Dark Olive and Chilli Red, with the latter option being the one to go for if you really want to be seen.

Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket: design and build

I’ve been blown away by the quality of this jacket and it’s brilliant if you want something casual that works on or off a bike. It’s particularly well suited for when I go mountain biking, as the fit is snug but also lets you move around easily too.

A neat touch are the pit zips, that allow for better air circulation, which is always a bonus for me. There’s that hood too, which is more than capable when it’s chucking it down with rain. At the same time, it folds away when you don’t need it too, so you get the best of both worlds.

Another major plus point with the Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket is its dump pocket at the back. This proves invaluable for storing stuff on the go, and keeps things dry too.

Back around the front, the waterproof zipper seems impenetrable to even the heaviest of rain and I also like the drawcord on the hem as well as the hook and hoop fasteners for the cuffs. Add it all together and you’ve got a jacket that proves to be exceptional at keeping out driving rain.

What’s more, the jacket is made of 10k/10k waterproof but breathable fabric, which makes it lightweight as well as hardwearing. Thanks to the sealed seams it also seems to be really good at keeping out strong gusts of wind, which some jackets tend to struggle with.

Adding an extra touch of practicality is the way the jacket can be easily bundled into its own pocket if you want to get it out of the way. The 100% polyester finish might not be for everyone, but it is super durable and the Chilli Red edition really pops too.

Madison Roam Waterproof Jacket: verdict

The Madison Roam 2.5L Waterproof Jacket looks and feels the part, as well as seeming like remarkably good value for money compared to some rivals out there. I’m really pleased with the way this jacket fits, while it’s also easily adjusted if you need to let a little more air circulate if you’re pushing those pedals to the max.

What's more, the practical aspects of this jacket are plentiful too, with that rear storage pocket providing a handy location to hide stuff. The snug fitting cuffs are good too, while the hood is ideal when the heavens are opening, but you can still store it away when the rain stops. Add on a range of solid colour options, with the Chilli Red really turning heads and you’ve got a quality item that deserves closer inspection.