Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review: A beefy design that looks good too

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review in a sentence: A dazzling design that’s also super secure, which makes this premium priced D-lock a very sensible purchase.

Having a bike lock that stands out from the crowd seems like a good idea, which is why you’ll find plenty of lively colour schemes when looking at the best bike lock options. While you might be of the opinion that a colourful lock might attract attention, I’m inclined to think that a strong visual deterrent is a pretty good idea. That’s especially so if you’ve chosen a bike lock from a well-respected brand, which in this case is the ever-dependable Kryptonite.

That’s why I’ve recently opted to get the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock, which arrives complete with very lively styling. This includes a lock section of the design that’s finished in bright yellow. Presumably that’s where the New York part of the name comes from because every time I pick it up I think of New York taxis.

Of course, the other big reason for enlisting the help of the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock is its strong security credentials, thanks to Kryptonite being one of the best bike lock companies in the business.

(Image credit: Kryptonite)

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review: Price and availability

The Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock is available to buy right now and can be found at all major online retailers, like ProBikeKit (opens in new tab), where the unit has a RRP of £139.99, but is currently down to just £107.99. This also includes Amazon, where the D-lock is currently available for a discounted price (opens in new tab) too, which makes it even more appealing.

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review: Design and features

I was immediately impressed with the design of the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock, which as mentioned, leaps out at you with its brash yellow lock section.

It certainly feels really well made too, with a core construction based around the 18mm hardened steel shackle, which connects with a hardened steel crossbar section that includes the double deadbolting mechanism. The overall design also seems likely to be very durable thanks to a vinyl coated covering that should help to fend off corrosion from damp over time.

As you’d expect from such a robustly designed lock though, there is the weight factor to consider with the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock. Out of the box it weighs in at 2.76kg, which is quite heavy. The trade-off is that it us much harder for thieves to compromise.

Rounding out the overall appeal of the Kryptonite New York is its styling, which thanks to the blend of black and yellow colouring does make it a very prominent-looking lock. If you want to give off an impression of ‘don’t even think about it’ then this is a D-lock that is well worth considering.

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review: Locking mechanism

This being a model from the Kryptonite range means that the locking mechanism is every bit as good as the rest of the unit. It features a Pick-Safe double deadlock design, which unsurprisingly means that it proves very hard for thieves to pick. That’s a great feature, but I’m also really keen on the way the design makes it incredibly hard for thieves to drill into the barrel too, which is another bonus.

Another appealing feature of the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock is the way that you get three keys with the device – one of them featuring a handy light, which is certainly one up from many locks in the marketplace.

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review: Verdict

I’m very keen on the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock, mainly because I love the lively styling, which will hopefully act as a decent deterrent against cycle thieves. This is supplemented by the design and build quality. I’ve tried other Kryptonite locks in the past and the level of quality here is just as good as ever. The materials used look and feel like they’ll last for years, while the finishes are also really good.

There’s nothing worse than buying a bike lock and then seeing it develop into a rust-flecked has been, even if the locking mechanism still works. With the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock I’ve got the feeling that the high price will ensure that this lock keeps delivering over time.

Sure, it’s one of the weightier examples on the market, which might put some people off it. However, if you’ve got an e-bike where weight is less of a thing to worry about, the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock could be a very sensible purchase.