Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable review: A killer lock and cable combination

Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock review in a sentence: This killer combination of a U-Lock combined with a 4-foot Kryptoflex cable is a great way to keep your bike safe.

Bike thieves presumably like an easy life, which means they’re going to go for locks that don’t look like they’re going to cause hassle. Well, there are plenty of options when it comes down to buying the best best bike lock, but I quite like this variation on the theme.

The Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock is a bit of a hybrid bundle, in that it features a Gold Standard (as in top-rated) U-Lock design, but also comes with a 4-foot Kryptoflex cable. Thanks to this combination, it’s likely to prove a right old ball-ache for bike thieves, so that’s a good thing, right?

Naturally, this being a lock from the Kryptonite stable means that it’s cleverly designed and even more nicely built. However, there is the slight downside of having more locking-related stuff to lug around, as opposed to a straightforward D-Lock design, minus the cable.

But, if you’re serious about making life harder for cycle thieves that seems like a small price to pay. Anything that slows down, or even stops the bike-stealing activities of thieves is worth a try.

Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable: Price and availability

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable is available now (opens in new tab) from independent suppliers as well as online giants including Amazon (opens in new tab) and comes as a complete package. A real benefit of this combination is that you can not only lock up your bike, but also any accessories you might have with you, including cycle helmets and suchlike.

Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable: Design and features

It’s always a good feeling to pull a shiny new lock from the packaging and get the reassurance of weight. The Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable bundle certainly delivers on that front as it weighs in at 1.66kg, with a combination of Alloy and Stainless steel used in the construction.

In fact, the 12.7mm shackle is made from hardened performance steel, while the hardened double deadbolt design means you get a really strong fit when the lock is bolted and locked together. This double deadbolt thinking also means that it’s much better at fending off twisting attacks too.

You also get a protective vinyl coating on the lock, which prevents scratching the paintwork on your frame. Kryptonite provides a ‘Flexframe-u’ mounting block for the lock too, which can be attached to your bike frame.

What's more, there's the added benefit of the 120cm Kryptoflex cable, which is 10mm thick and can be used to loop around any accessories you might be travelling with. I find it useful for looping in my cycle helmet, to save carrying it around. However, it’s also great for looping through the likes of wheels, if you have expensive custom ones for example, or around other bikes, cargo bags or rucksacks.

Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable: Locking mechanism

As you’d expect from a brand like Kryptonite, the locking mechanism of the Kryptonite New York M18 U-Lock is a big part of the attraction here. I love the way the disc-style cylinder is pick and drill resistant. Having played around with it for a while, it leaves me thinking this alone should be quite a decent deterrent for thieves. The lock comes complete with a pair of stainless steel keys.

On a practical level, these and the mechanism have been designed to remove the need for too much leverage when you unlock. That’s a real boon for me as I’ve bent plenty of lock keys in the past, especially when the lock itself has become a bit old and stiff.

Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard U-Lock with Cable: verdict

This is a cracking lock and cable combination from the ever-dependable Kryptonite camp. You get the benefit of Gold Standard protection for the lock bit, though not the cable, which means it gets a high security rating and that’s useful for insurance-related matters.

You do get the downside of bulk and a reasonable amount of weight. If you’ve got an electric bike that’s no big deal, but if you’re on a lightweight road bike you will notice the added weight. However, Kryptonite includes a mounting bracket, which means you can place it somewhere that balances out the weight, rather than having it on your back in a bag.