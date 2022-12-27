Kask Sintesi cycle helmet review: cool, safe headgear for all seasons

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kask Sintesi cycle helmet review in sentence: A brilliant bike helmet that’ll suit road, gravel and trail riders as well as commuters.

Chances are, if you’re a keen cyclist you’ll possibly ride more than one bike. Or, you might use one cycle to cover more than one task. If that’s the case the recently released Kask Sintesi cycle helmet will be ideal. Comfort, safety and a cool design are three essentials to ponder over if you’re in the market for new headgear and, as our best cycling helmet guide reveals, there are plenty of options.

It’s also unsurprising to find Kask cycle helmets in the guide as this Italian brand specialise in producing top quality helmets, but with an extra touch of zing in the design department. As you’d expect from something produced in Italy, the style factor is right up there with the best of them. However, this is never at the cost of safety and the new Kask Sintesi is clearly a premium cycle helmet.

If you want to know more about T3's product reviews, take a read of our how we test page. In the meantime though, read on for my thoughts about the Kask Sintesi cycle helmet.

(Image credit: Future)

Kask Sintesi cycle helmet: price and availability

The Kask Sintesi is now out and available for £100, $120 and AUD $200 depending on where you’re planning on buying it. That seems like a very decent price to me, considering you get the appealing design lines of a Kask, along with the relevant safety certification to match. This is also a decent amount to pay if you’re looking for a helmet that can cover several cycling scenarios in one fell swoop.

(Image credit: Future)

Kask Sintesi cycle helmet: design, build and safety

As always, Kask designers have clearly given their all to the design of the Sintesi, with no less than eleven different colour variants available for this model alone. Colour choices are White, Grey, Red, Light Blue, and Sea Ice, to more sophisticated shades including Wine Red, Tangerine, Oxford Blue, Sahara, and Aloe Green.

I’ve got a black one, but doubtless there’s a shade that can coordinate with your bike, jacket or whatever if you’re suitably concerned about keeping a theme going. I’ve also got a Medium helmet, which is suited to 52/58cm heads but there’s a Large model too, which is designed to suit 59/62cm bonces.

Either way, the Kask Sintesi is built to the CE EN 1078 standard, so meets all safety criteria and, in my case, the medium model weighs just 230 grams. It features an EPS inner shell and plycarbonate outer shell, which is complimented by a breathable and antistatic Blue Tech padding.

This is also antibacterial too, which is always a bonus once you’ve been wearing any kind of helmet for a while. Kask has done a fine job with the Ergo Fit adjustment system too, which lets you tweak the way it sits on your head.

(Image credit: Future)

Kask Sintesi cycle helmet: in use

Truth be told, I can find a lot of cycle helmets surprisingly hot and sweaty to wear, which is always a bit of a surprise when you think how much ventilation the majority of them have. However, slipping on the Kask Sintesi and the vibe was a little bit different. The svelte lines of the design help, but there seems to be a decent amount of airflow through the construction too.

Putting the helmet on is a doddle, with a nice flexible strap that feels good when it’s clasped under your chin. Adjustments are easy to make too, with the strap being easily moved backwards and forwards to suit your facial contours. The adjustment dial at the back of the helmet is also a cinch to tweak should you need to open it up or close it down a little so the helmet sits on your head correctly.

(Image credit: Future)

Kask Sintesi cycle helmet: verdict

I’m chuffed with the Kask Sintesi, especially thanks to its keen price point, the cool design lines and obvious safety certification. What makes it even more appealing is the way it has been les sweaty to wear than some comparable models, while the lightweight feel of it makes the Sintesi handy to take with me into town and have to hang it off a bag. This is a really practical cycle helmet and one which looks particularly good if you pick a colour that’s in tune with the rest of your cycling kit.