HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket: The best way to stay warm and dry on your next cycle ride

HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket review in a sentence: a delicious but hardwearing design will make this keenly priced cycling jacket a winner for most riders.

I might not be out on my bike every day of the week, but when I am it’s always good to have protection against the elements. If you live in the UK, where we frequently enjoy four seasons in one day, getting the best weatherproof cycling jacket can be a challenging task. I hate being too hot when I’m on the bike, but equally, there’s nothing worse than cycling out in the middle of nowhere and being on the receiving end of a sharp, squally shower. Feeling damp and cold is not a great way to enjoy cycling…

Enter then, the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket, which is a great middle ground type of cycling apparel. It manages to tick all the boxes as regards to offering protection against the elements. At the same time, the HUMP brand is a quality one, so it is well-made and really looks the part.

Add on an extremely competitive price tag and you’ve got an all-weather ready cycling jacket that I’ve already become extremely fond of. If you want to know more about T3's product reviews, take a look at our how we test page. Otherwise, read on for my thoughts about the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket.

(Image credit: HUMP)

HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket: price and availability

The HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket is available now (opens in new tab) and it can be purchased in a range of sizes for both men and women. My example arrived in a fabulous Reflective Silver finish - I think that's the only colour option, which makes it great for being seen, especially if you’re cycling after dark. Size options range from Small, Medium and Large through to X-Large, XX-Large and even XXX-Large, making the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket suitable for all types of folks.

(Image credit: HUMP)

HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket: design and build

What I like about this cycling jacket is that it’s also fine to be worn in more casual surroundings, especially when you’re not actually on your bike. That means the design is perfectly suited to more casual riders, who might want to do other things during the course of a day rather than just cycle. I’ve found that it’s pretty handy for everyday walks, especially out in country lanes thanks to the highly visible Reflective Silver finish.

(Image credit: HUMP)

Fear not though, this isn’t garish, but it does make you easy to spot, which is always a bonus if you’re plodding down a country lane at dawn or dusk. Indeed, the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket is made from reflective material, so the outside is definitely a highlight.

However, I’m well chuffed with the two-layer makeup, complete with a back yoke lining that makes it fantastically comfortable to wear. What’s more, the 10k/6k waterproof and breathable rating means it can fend off the elements, but it’s also lightweight. An ideal compromise.

HUMP has done an excellent job focusing on the practical aspects of this jacket too. The pockets for your hands are zipped, allowing you to keep phones, wallets and car keys safely out of sight.

On top of that, there are the all-important elasticated cuffs and a hem to match, which means the fit is snug and can keep out draughts and drizzle as well as more unpleasant winter conditions. As someone who gets quite hot on the bike, the vented rear yoke helps to keep my temperature regulated too.

(Image credit: HUMP)

HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket: verdict

While the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket is 100% polyester, it doesn’t turn out to be quite as hot and sweaty as you might be expecting. I normally get too hot in a lot of jackets like this, but HUMP has done a decent job with the design, so there seems to be plenty of ventilation going on. Much of that is down to the vented rear yoke. Granted, the elasticated sections can tend to keep some heat in, but equally, the bonus with tighter cuffs is that the rain stays out. It’s a compromise I’m happy with.

This is also a great all-seasons jacket and the neat styling does, as I mentioned, mean that it can be used for non-cycling duties, no problem at all. Having the benefit of zip-up pockets is a real plus for me and my various bits and bobs, while the easily spotted silver exterior finish means I can be seen too. Being visible on a bike is always a bonus, but the HUMP Signal Water Resistant Jacket is well worth considering even if your only move outside for the day is to head down the pub.