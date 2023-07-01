Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review: urban-meets-MTB cycling shorts

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review in a sentence: Versatile and durable summer wear for MTB riders and bikepacking, with plenty of pockets for storage too.

Imagine a pro riding one of the best road bikes or best gravel bikes, zooming past you on a country lane – that's definitely not me. However, even I sometimes treat myself to premium cycling gear, such as the Endura Hummvee Short II with liner. I managed to get hold of them recently, and now that I tested them, I think they are one of the best cycling shorts, well-suited for MTB riders and bikepackers looking for comfortable shorts for everyday use.

Cycle shorts provide comfort on longer runs and become nigh-on essential if you spend the day sitting on a bike saddle. Buy a quality brand, and you'll certainly get the benefit of comfort, but you should also expect durability and feel reassured that they'll stand the test of time. Sweat, dirt and friction between you and the saddle take their toll on cheaper brands, so spend a little more and get something that'll provide more longevity.

(First reviewed June 2023)

Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review: Price and availability

The Endura Hummvee Short II with liner is available now and costs £69.99 from the Endura Sport website, and the pair I’ve been wearing look great in no-nonsense black. They’re available in XS, S, L, XL and XXL sizes along with a host of other colours too.

(Image credit: Future)

Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review: design and fit

The Endura Hummvee Short II design is perfect for my kind of riding. I’m not usually in need of bib shorts, so these waist-style offerings are more suitable. They’re basically an external pair of shorts, with an inner elasticated liner, which can be removed. Perhaps the best thing about the Endura Hummvee Short II is that it’s a great all-rounder, thanks to the design which works with pretty much any other cycling kit you might have.

Best of all, at least for me, is the way the designers have incorporated plenty of storage capability. When you’re out on the road, it’s always good to have an array of places to put things, so in the case of the Endura Hummvee Short II there are two zipped hand pockets, two cargo pockets and a pair of large rear pockets. That’s more than enough to make these shorts ideal for me and it also means they’re well suited to more than one style of cycling too.

I found my pair to be extremely comfortable with an easy fit design, while the inner elasticated lining has been designed to come apart from the outer shorts. That means they’re easy to clean and you can discard them altogether if you just want the outer shorts. It’s a versatile and clever design, for sure. Every aspect of the shorts looks to be carefully thought out and the manufacturing quality is everything you’d expect from this brand.

(Image credit: Future)

Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review: performance

I’ve been trying the Endura Hummvee Short II design on a few different bikes and they’re a great fit for my needs. I like the light and airy design, with enough bagginess to make them work particularly well on mountain bike days out. Constructed from durable Nylon they’re more than up to the job and it actually feels like they’d be hard to rip or tear if you come off. The ClickFast detachable liner is cool too, with a quality level of padding for the posterior.

There’s an adjustable belt included too, which is handy to have if you don’t want them riding down if you’re working you’re way through tricky terrain. I also like the thigh vents, which provided an extra level of ventilation, especially as I was testing them in the midst of a heatwave. All told, I’ve got a good feeling about the Endura Hummvee Short II and reckon they’ll still be going in a few years from now.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Hummvee Short II with liner review: verdict

Overall, the Endura Hummvee Short II is an excellent option if you’re looking for an urban style design that fits with that kind of cycling scenario while also proving ideal for MTB duties. These shorts are nicely designed and of good quality, and the price isn’t going to break the bank either. The removable ClickFast liner makes the Hummvee Short II an excellent value-for-money piece of gear.