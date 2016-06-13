E3 2016: Xbox One S images leaked ahead of Microsoft's E3 conference

In one of the largest pre-E3 2016 leaks, Microsoft's new, slimmer Xbox One, dubbed the "Xbox One S", has been revealed.

The leaked images not only show the smaller, whiter system, but also reveal that the new console will come with an upgraded 2TB hard drive (the current model can only support a non-replaceable 1TB edition), support for 4K Ultra HD video and High Dynamic Range, as well as being compatible with a new vertical stand and "streamlined controller".

While looking awfully similar to the existing model in the images, apparently the Xbox One S is 40 per cent smaller than a current Xbox One.

These images haven't been officially recognised by Microsoft, however with the company's E3 conference now mere hours away, we're sure they will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

