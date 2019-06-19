LAST CHANCE to get Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for £3, and you'll need to act FAST

We have never seen a deal like this before.

Argos is offering the chance to get an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for the same price as a lunchtime meal deal. The console, which launched back in April, ditches the physical disc drive so you won't be able to play DVDs, Blu-Rays, or Xbox One game discs. Instead, as the name suggests, the console only runs digital games bought from the built-in online store, downloaded using codes, or streamed using the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition usually retails for £199.99, but will be dropped to £3 for a limited number of customers. That equates to a 98% discount, which is more than anything we've seen in the likes of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day sales.

• Enter HERE for a chance to get the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for £3

Unfortunately, the deal will only be available to 10 customers.

To be in with a shot of being one of the 10, you'll need to register your interest on the Argos website before 11:59pm tonight (Wednesday June 19, 2019). Argos will randomly select a winner and contact those who have won to collect their randomly console at London’s Old Street store on Monday June 24. If you're unable to make the trip – or the date – Argos will send the console to your house.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition comes with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft ready to play and includes a wireless controller and one month of Xbox Live.

Peter Wray, Head of Gaming at Argos, said: "We wanted to share the excitement of E3 and celebrate the launch of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with this very special price of £3. Our collaboration with renowned illustrator Josh Parkin also means gamers can make an aesthetic feature of their console in their home."