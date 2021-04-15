Want the best commuter bike? I'd get a Canyon, now up to 39% off

Canyon makes some of the best bikes on the planet. You’ll find its bikes in our list of the best road bikes , the best mountain bikes , and the best gravel bikes . And while the bikes come with seriously high specs, the German manufacturer’s direct-to-consumer sales model means that you get them at very fair prices (but not cheap prices, until now).

If you’re looking to get a bike for commuting and you want it to be a) good and b) affordable, then this is the news you want to hear. Canyon bikes are good (very good) and the price you pay for a new one can now be slashed by a huge amount as Canyon has announced a new partnership with cycle to work provider Cyclescheme. As with other cycle to work offerings, this partnership gets you savings of between 25% and 39% off your new bike, with nothing paid up front and payments taken directly from your gross salary by your employer.

As more people look to swap their car or public transport for two wheels, commuting by bike is a fantastic option which improves mental and physical health as well as helping to reduce harmful emissions and avoid fees for cities with clean air zones.

It’s not just Canyon’s hybrid and city bikes available through the scheme, either. Canyon has made its full range of bikes available through Cyclescheme, understanding that not every commute in the UK is an urban one.

All of Canyon’s bikes are excellent and so the hardest decision might be which Canyon bike to choose. I’m torn between the super light and fast Canyon Ultimate which I had the pleasure of riding in and around Berlin for a week and the powerful, smile-inducing electric gravel bike the Canyon Grail:ON , which I loved riding around the roads and byways of Somerset last year. Really, I need both, but we must all make choices. The non-electric Canyon Grail has to be a contender for one of the best commuter bikes, too. And if you’re not a fan of drop bars, the Canyon Roadlite, or its electrified sibling the Canyon Roadlite.ON are both excellent choices. All are made even better choices when you factor in the massive cycle to work discount you can now take advantage of.

Canyon has implemented the Cyclescheme scheme into its website including a savings calculator so you can see how much you can save. Once you’ve placed your order using the Cyclescheme payment method, you then use the total order value, including shipping and Bikeguard fees to request your certificate. You can then redeem the certificate against your order once it’s approved with both your employer and Cyclescheme and it will ship to your door.

UK Sales and Marketing Manager, Aaron Budd said: “We’re so excited to launch a new, flexible buying tool to our UK customers. Changing up your commuting habits, even if it’s just one or two journeys a week by bike, is so beneficial to your health and the environment.”