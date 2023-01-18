Want a Samsung Galaxy S23? You can already pre-order to receive free credit

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With CES 2023 out of the way, the next big event in the tech calendar is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Which, for 2023, is all but confirmed to launch the Galaxy S23 series of flagship phones – the S23 Ultra being a personal favourite – and a new Galaxy Book laptop too.

Indeed, you can pre-order any Galaxy S23 handset right now (opens in new tab). Samsung's official website says: "for a limited time, reserve the upcoming Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy Book ... and receive a Samsung Credit (“Reservation Gift)”.

Inevitably there's a catch for some readers though: you have to be based in the US for this offer. There's no such equivalent on Samsung's UK website or elsewhere that we've seen. But if you are Stateside then you can bag a $100 credit for putting in your S23 pre-order right now.

As you can see from the gallery of images embedded above, Samsung is splicing its "reserve now" pre-order images with the Galaxy S23's triple camera arrangement, giving you a taste of what to expect from each new Galaxy handset as a minimum. We've already written about the expected big camera upgrade coming to the new S series.

As the gallery above also shows, one of the S23 series' big camera pushes is based around night photography, as was revealed at the tail-end of 2022. That's thought to be related to a sensor upgrade to enable better low-light shooting.

However, we're not expecting the S23 series to wildly differ from the S22 series, so if you're looking for a deal then the Galaxy S22 has dropped to its lowest-ever price ahead of Galaxy Unpacked on 1 February. Check out those prices below as that may be the most tempting option of all...