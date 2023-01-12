Samsung Galaxy S23 teasers suggest another big camera upgrade is coming

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 set to be unveiled on the 1st of February, swathes of rumours and leaks are coming out about the new handsets. We've heard about everything from a gargantuan 200MP camera, to the range of colour options on offer.

Now, another report suggests an upgrade to the low-light performance of the camera. That's not surprising. When the Samsung Galaxy S22 was released, one of the key selling points was its ability to handle night photography and low-light situations, producing exceptional shots regardless of conditions. In practice, that proved to be more of a mixed bag, but the intention was clear.

Teasers released by Samsung seem to suggest that further improvements have been made this time around. Catchy taglines like "capture the night, even in low light" adorn the clips, which depict reflections of a star-filled sky in the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera array.

There are new features coming, too. According to the specialist Samsung blog, SamMobile (opens in new tab), a hyperlapse video function is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Plus, the whole Galaxy S23 range looks set to get Pro mode functionality for the front camera. Pro mode helps users keep more control over the images they shoot, by affecting parameters such as shutter speed, ISO, focus and exposure.

Adding it to the front facing camera is a great upgrade. Thanks to platforms like TikTok, more and more content is created with the front camera, and having greater control over shots will improve the quality of that content.

And for photographers looking for greater control over the images they take with their phone, there's a welcome upgrade to RAW photography. On the current generation, RAW copies of an image can be saved with a 12MP resolution. That could change, though, with full 50MP images able to be saved as RAW files. It's an upgrade that could affect the entire range too – great news for avid phone photographers who don't want to shell out for the Ultra!

Many will be keen to see improvements to the Samsung Galaxy camera. After a hit-and-miss few years, the competition is hotter than ever. Top-tier cameras on handsets like the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have won over fans, and the Galaxy range will have to work hard to keep pace.