Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colours have just been revealed

With Samsung set to unveil the next generation of their flagship S-series handsets in early 2023, the rumour mill has been alive with news for months now. We've heard rumours of a huge 200MP camera, amongst a stack of other camera upgrades, including better night photography. We may have even seen the first image taken on the device.

Elsewhere, we've heard about a substantial boost to the processor, with an overclocked variant of the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 set to take on power duties here. And, it seems like battery capacity will get plumped up too.

Now, we also know the finish options available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to a series of leaks from popular tech tipster, Roland Quandt. In a post (opens in new tab) on his Twitter account, Quandt confirmed the colours of the S23 Ultra stylus colours, which, by extension, confirms the colours the top-tier Samsung phone will be available in.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in Black, Green, Rose and Beige. Compared to the options available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Rose should be lighter than the Burgundy option from this year, while the Beige looks like a speckled off-white. Any big fans of the Blue and Red online edition colours for the S22 Ultra should act fast, as there is no indication of any continuation for these at this time.

In the rest of the thread, Quandt also announced some of the official accessories that will be available for the S23 range. The tweet (opens in new tab) included leather cases, silicone cases, frame covers, and clear view covers, in various colours.

That may not be everything, either, as Quandt added in another tweet (opens in new tab), "disclaimer: list is not necessarily complete."

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is expected to drop in early 2023, so it shouldn't be too much longer until we can get our hands on these models.