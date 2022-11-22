Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly sounds the ultimate Android gaming phone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be getting a super-speedy version of the next Snapdragon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra being used by a man
(Image credit: Samsung)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

I love a good mystery, and there was an interesting one surrounding the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-a-chip last week: why was Samsung, one of Qualcomm's most famous customers, missing from the official partners list when we know the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra will be running Snapdragon silicon?

It turns out the answer was much more interesting than you might have expected. Samsung appears to be getting its own special Snapdragon, and that's particularly interesting for mobile gamers.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

(Image credit: Qualcomm )

An even speedier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to well-placed leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is getting a special edition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Posting on Twitter, the leaker said (opens in new tab) that "we don't know its official name yet" but the clock speed for the CPU is up from 3.2GHz to 3.36GHz.

That's not all. The GPU is getting a boost too, up from 680MHz to 719MHz.

That's really interesting if you're into gaming, because of course faster clock speeds generally mean better performance. However, there's also a downside in the form of increased energy consumption. More speed means less battery life.

Then again, one of the big selling points of the next-generation Snapdragon is its vastly improved energy efficiency. Would gamers mind a slightly smaller improvement in overall battery life in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in exchange for significantly smoother action? I suspect for many the answer would be a very definite yes.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

