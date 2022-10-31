Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked image suggests massive camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be released at the start of 2023, but rumours are already flying about the handset. One of the most discussed changes for Samsung's flagship phone is a 200MP main sensor on the camera array.

Now, images have appeared online which are believed to have come from a prototype unit of the S23 Ultra. Renowned tipster, Ice Universe, posted two images on their Weibo (opens in new tab) account, showing the resolution of an image zoomed in 16x on both a 108MP sensor and a 200MP sensor. It could just be a coincidence that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP sensor, while the S23 Ultra looks set to feature a 200MP one. That's unlikely though.

The images show a night-and-day difference, with the 200MP image looking much sharper and more detailed than the image taken on the 108MP device. While the sensor plays a part in that, it's likely that we're also seeing evidence of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra getting a serious camera boost.

Camera software is big news at the moment. The Google Pixel 7 Pro released a few weeks ago with a host of camera upgrades. Almost all of those upgrades were software-based. Indeed, while upgrading sensors and cramming in more pixels can help, it's certainly not the only way to improve image-taking prowess these days.

Consumers looking for the best phone will want a camera that takes great images, but is also easy to use. Using enhanced software and AI to improve the overall experience could be just as important as having better hardware which is capable of more detail and higher resolution.

If we are seeing the S22 Ultra and the S23 Ultra here, then that difference is astounding. The S22 Ultra takes some of the best images I've ever seen come from a phone. If it's being schooled by that much, the S23 Ultra could feature the best phone camera ever seen.