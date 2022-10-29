Report: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a serious camera boost

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a brilliant phone with excellent low-light capabilities, but according to a leaker with a good track record the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be even better. The leaker, UniverseIce (opens in new tab), has shared images claimed to be from Samsung's next generation flagship, and they're very impressive indeed.

According to the leaker, "ultra night photography and night video have been greatly improved... it's the biggest improvement of Samsung's flagship mobile phone in five years."

What improvements are coming to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The leak says that the S23 Ultra will be getting a main sensor upgrade, up from 108MP to a whopping 200MP with "unparalleled analytical power" – although at the moment it isn't capable of using pixel binning to produce super-crisp 50MP shots. That appears to be a software problem rather than a hardware issue, so it's not likely to be a problem for long.

Apparently the zoom capabilities will be unchanged at 3x and 10x zoom, but the results will still be better thanks to improved AI algorithms and colour processing.

It sounds like Samsung's focus – pun fully intended – is very much on making this device a class leader in photography; the Galaxy S22 Ultra is already one of the best phones for images, and the S23 could well leapfrog Apple's impressive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It's not so much about the megapixels – on paper the S22 absolutely spanks the iPhone 14 Pro with almost double the pixel count – but about the sensor and processing too, and it sounds like Samsung is taking an already spectacular camera system to a whole new level. I can't wait to see it.