Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is poised to be one of the best Samsung phones of 2023, as well as one of the best phones of any kind. And with more leaks than a Welsh greengrocer, we're already seeing a very detailed picture of what its specifications will be.

The latest such Samsung Galaxy S23 leak comes in the form of an official Samsung filing with US regulator the FCC, and it confirms rumours about the handset's batteries and charging.

According to the filing, as reported by SamMobile (opens in new tab), the standard S23 model will have a battery with a rated capacity of 3,785mAh, which is likely to mean a typical capacity of 3,900mAh. And, if that figure is correct, that would mean a battery capacity upgrade over the outgoing Samsung Galaxy S22.

The more powerful Samsung Galaxy S23+ will have a battery with a rated capacity of 4,565mAh, too, which will likely translate as 4,700mAh, up from 4,500mAh on the Galaxy S22+.

Both these battery capacity upgrades will come as welcome news to Samsung Galaxy fans, as longer battery life is a common, much-wanted feature.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+: what to expect

The FCC report also details fast charging, but doesn't go into any other specs. However, it seems pretty much certain that the Galaxy S23 range will run the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, even in markets such as Europe where Samsung previously used its own Exynos system on a chip. It's possible that the Snapdragon in the 2023 Galaxy phones will be a customised one optimised for Samsung's One UI, the latest version of which is currently rolling out to existing Samsung phones. And as we reported earlier there are going to be some serious improvements to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra too: it's going to be getting not one, not two, but five important camera upgrades.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date to be in February 2023, and at this rate we'll be amazed if there are any secrets remaining by the time Samsung takes the stage. Samsung already has a winning formula with its Galaxy range; the S23s look like they'll be taking that formula and making it even better.