Even more Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 upgrade

We've been tracking the Android 13 update for Samsung Galaxy phones for some time now, and below we've listed every Samsung phone that now has access to the upgrade.

And now there's yet another new entrant to the Android 13 party: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It's the latest Samsung foldable to get the Android 13 / One UI 5.0 update, leaving only the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 waiting hopefully for new firmware.

The update arrives just after the Flip 3's stablemate, the Z Fold 3, got the much-wanted upgrade. It's rolling out now in India and should arrive in other territories over the next few days.

Thanks to Sammobile.com, which is tracking (opens in new tab) the firmware updates as they arrive, we can see the full list of updated models:

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The list only shows those devices that have got or are in the process of getting the full, stable Android 13 / One UI 5.0 update rather than any unfinished beta ones. If your device is on the list but you don't see the update despite keeping your device up to date don't worry: the rollouts are happening at different speeds in different countries.