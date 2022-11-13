These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Last month, Samsung promised to bring its One UI 5.0 and Android 13 update to the best Samsung phones including the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 ranges, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 and many more.

The Galaxy S22 range was the first to get the update when it began rolling out a fortnight ago, and now a whole bunch of other Samsungs are getting the update too – including several older models.

According to multiple reports, the updates are rolling out in different countries for a range of models. Here's the list so far.

According to Sammobile (opens in new tab) the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G started getting the Android 13 update last week, and today the update is also coming to the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – although it doesn't bring the November 2022 security update, which is a separate rollout.

Meanwhile Sammyfans (opens in new tab) reports that the Android 13 update is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Samsung intends to roll out the update to all eligible devices by March 2023, and it's published a roadmap saying exactly when you should expect the update to arrive. It varies from country to country, but here's the list of devices that should now have the update in Europe:

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

And by the end of November all of these Samsung phones and tablets should have been updated, although the timescale may differ from country to country:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, S7+

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

For older devices – the Z Fold 2, The S20 and S21 FE, the Note 10 Lite and various A Series Samsungs – the update is currently scheduled for December, with more updates for A and M series Samsungs in January. The longest wait is for the Galaxy A04, which isn't getting an update until April.