This Samsung Galaxy killer sounds even more appealing after benchmarks leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those of us who rate phone cameras, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases in years. It's already been dubbed the king of cameras by respected leaker, Ice Universe, with the earliest images showing a massively capable camera on board.

Now, Ice is back, this time showing off leaked Geekbench (opens in new tab) scores for the Vivo X90 Pro+. It shows the newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flexing its muscles, boasting a single core score of 1,480 and a multi core score of 5,106. That's better than the leaked numbers for the Samsung Galaxy S23, which couldn't keep up with competitors, like the iPhone 14, even with an exclusive, overclocked variant of the 8 Gen 2.

The scores posted by the X90 Pro+ far outperform the current flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, while the iPhone 14 only beats it for single core duties. Considering those are two of the top flagship handsets right now, that's incredibly impressive.

The Vivo X90 Pro+, then, is looking like a powerhouse. That performance comes on top of one of the most capable camera's ever seen on a phone. The image gallery below showcases some of the images that the X90 Pro+ is capable of.

Image 1 of 22 (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe) (Image credit: Ice Universe)

Vivo has long been known for impressive camera work. Here at T3, we revelled over the Vivo X70 Pro+, which featured staggering stabilisation and top notch sensors, making it a great under the radar pick in the best smartphone ranks.

I, for one, am thoroughly excited to get hands on with the X90 Pro+ and test just how good the camera is in the hands of an amateur. Even the best camera in the world is no good if it's difficult to operate. It's a balance that the Google Pixel 7 Pro got so right, earlier this year. It's not the greatest camera in terms of raw performance, but the software and AI-power give it an edge for users who don't know their aperture from their aspect ratio.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is set to be launched on the 22nd of November 2022.