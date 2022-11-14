New "king of cameras" is not the Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When looking at the best phones on the market, one of the most influential points on the spec sheet is the camera. Snapping great shots is a must for any flagship phone – with DSLR cameras set to be overtaken by smartphones, many will only have the camera in their phone in the coming years.

Cameras have gotten much better recently, too. The Google Pixel 7 Pro came out with a host of software wizardry that redefines the standard for phone photography. Useful AI-powered effects, like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, enable you to perfect images even after they've been shot. What's more, Photo Unblur can even sharpen up images that weren't taken on a Pixel device.

Beyond that, though, software effecting the composition of zoomed in images means that your photos look natural and detailed, even when zoomed up to 10x, The result is a well structured image that isn't grainy, no matter how far you are from the subject.

Elsewhere, this year has seen the first 200MP camera phone introduced, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra set to bring that to a much wider market. The first image taken by the S23 Ultra may have been leaked recently, showing how well that camera works.

But those may all be set to play second fiddle to another camera phone set for release later this month. A series of images taken on the Vivo X90 Pro+ have been released (opens in new tab) on the Twitter account of popular tipster, Ice Universe, showing some of the best imagery of any phone camera.

As you can see, the images are fantastic. Colours are nicely saturated and bright. Images are full of details and well balanced, and even night shots are well composed. It seems like a really great all rounder, even prompting Ice to name it the "king of cameras" – high praise!

I can't wait to put this to the test against devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The X90 Pro+ is slated for a worldwide release, too, so we should see it in most markets.