Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date confirmed on Samsung website

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the impending launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, leaked information and rumours about specs and performance have been circulating for months. Now, the official launch date for the range has been unveiled thanks to a leaked poster on Samsung's Colombian website.

The Galaxy range is usually released early in the year at the Galaxy Unpacked event. And, according to the poster, this years Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on the 1st of February 2023. That means we're a little over three weeks away from learning more about what the next generation of Samsung phones has in store for us.

It should be essential viewing for any tech lovers. The race for best Android phone in 2023 is already well underway, with phenomenal handsets like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the OnePlus 11 and the Vivo X90 Pro+ all set to make their mark.

And while previous Galaxy phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, have had a one-way ticket to the top of that list, the competition has never been fiercer than right now. This new iteration of Galaxy tech will need to be innovative in order to win plaudits with critics who feel the range has stagnated over the last few generations – failing to do so could push Samsung Galaxy fans to try a different Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23: what do we know?

Thanks to a range of early leaks, we already have a detailed picture of what the S23 range could look like. All models will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which should provide a substantial boost over the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

The S23 Ultra looks set to feature a 200MP camera as part of it's multi-sensor array, too. It wont be the first 200MP camera phone – that badge of honour goes to the Motorola X30 Pro – but leaked images from the sensor show it will be incredible, nonetheless.

Expect more details to be revealed over the next few weeks as the launch event draw nearer.