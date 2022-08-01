Vodafone SIM only deal offers unlimited data for just £13.50 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has affected the way we spend money and many people have been looking for ways to minimise their monthly spend and expenses. Switching to a SIM only deal (opens in new tab) is a great way to save money and choosing one of the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) can dramatically cut the costs on your phone bill.

If you’ve just bought a cheap handset and need a SIM to get it working or you’re thinking about making the switch to a SIM plan, there are some incredible deals on offer this month from popular mobile providers, including Vodafone. Right now at Vodafone, you can get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £13.50 a month.

View the unlimited data SIM only deal at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

The unlimited data SIM only plan is now half price at Vodafone and comes with maximum speeds of up to 10 Mbps, unlimited data, texts and minutes, and 5G and 4G connectivity. This 24 month contract also comes with no upfront costs, helping you save even more money on a new SIM only plan.

Originally priced at £27 per month, the unlimited data SIM only plan is now half price for 6 months. Available from now until the end of August, you only £13.50 a month for 6 months until you go back to paying £27 a month for the rest of the 24-month contract.

At Vodafone, you can find 6 months of half price data on its 24-month SIM only plans, meaning you won’t have to pay full price until February 2023. Half price Vodafone SIM only deals include 50% off Red 150GB, Red 200GB, Unlimited Max, Unlimited Lite and Unlimited plans, so you can easily choose how much data you need.

To view the unlimited data SIM only plan at Vodafone, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals.

(opens in new tab) Unlimited data SIM only plan: £13.50 at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Get unlimited data for half price at Vodafone. This unlimited SIM only deal comes with unlimited data, texts and minutes with a maximum download speed of 10 Mbps. If you buy this SIM only deal now, you only pay £13.50 a month until February 2023 before you pay full price of £27 a month from month 7. Ends 25th August 2022.

If you don’t think you need unlimited data or you’d rather have a data cap on your SIM, you can get super low prices on the Red 150GB and Red 200GB SIM only plans.

The Vodafone Red pay monthly plans are a great choice for most people and have a wide variety of features, including fast speeds, roaming, calling and coverage. The 150GB SIM only plan (opens in new tab) is now just £10 a month and is Vodafone’s best selling plan. For more data, you can also find the 200GB SIM only plan (opens in new tab) for £11.50 a month.