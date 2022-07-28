Smarty SIM only deal delivers 50GB data for just £10 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s safe to say that the cost of living crisis has dramatically changed the way we spend money. With prices going up, monthly bills are getting harder to pay and many people are looking for ways to keep the cost down. In particular, phone bills can massively add up but switching to a SIM only plan (opens in new tab) is a great way to save extra money each month.

Smarty has some of the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) on the market and has been responding to the cost of living by dropping its prices on its SIM only plans. Right now at Smarty, you can get the popular 30GB data SIM only plan for just £10 a month and with an extra 20GB on top.

View the 50GB SIM only plan at Smarty (opens in new tab)

The 30GB data plan deal from Smarty offers an extra 20GB of data (50GB in total) for just £10 a month for 12 months. The standard 50GB data plan is normally priced at £15 so you’ll be saving £60 a year when you buy this limited time offer.

This special offer 50GB data SIM only plan comes with unlimited calls and texts, superfast 5G connectivity and EU roaming. All Smarty SIM only plans come with no contract length so you can start and cancel your SIM whenever you want, for total freedom and flexibility.

If you’re new to Smarty, it’s one of the most reliable SIM-only mobile networks on the market today that’s owned and powered by Three. Not only does it offer fast speeds and low prices, but Smarty also promises new and existing customers that they won’t face any annual price rises on any of their SIM plans.

This 50GB data SIM only plan is available from Thursday 28th July to Monday 7th November 2022, so you’ve got plenty of time to snag this deal. To view this 50GB data plan, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from Smarty.

(opens in new tab) 50GB data SIM only plan: £10 a month at Smarty (opens in new tab)

Get 50GB of data for just £10 a month at Smarty. From 28th July to 7th November, customers can get an extra 20GB of data every month for a year on top of Smarty’s popular 30GB data plan. This SIM only deal also comes with unlimited calls and texts, unrestricted tethering in the UK, EU roaming and no speed caps. Deal ends 7th November 2022.

This 50GB data plan is one of the best SIM only deals available today and offers a good amount of data for an incredibly low price. If you want even more data, you can now get the unlimited data SIM only plan from Smarty for just £18 a month. See all the details below, but you’ll have to be quick as this deal ends on Sunday 31st July 2022.

If you’re looking for a cheap SIM deal but are interested in a different retailer, check out our guide on where to save money on your mobile phone plan (opens in new tab) or search through our deals widget below.