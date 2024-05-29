Vivobarefoot updates its best workout shoes to better suit calisthenics

More and more barefoot workout shoes are walking their way onto the gym floor and one brand you’re guaranteed to see is Vivobarefoot. Today (23rd May) the British brand has unveiled its latest workout shoe – the Motus Flex – which is also its most flexible shoe to date.

The Motus Flex is the second shoe in Vivobarefoot’s Motus collection, which is their pinnacle performance range designed for workouts. The Motus Strength (which was released last year) was the first shoe in this collection, created specifically for high-impact, strength workouts. Whereas, Vivobarefoot says the Motus Flex is for “natural movement enthusiasts, bodyweight enthusiasts, and those who practice calisthenics”.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot/Platform Creative)

The Flex’s outsole is super thin, but it isn’t completely flat. As you can see from the image above, it’s been divided into sections (such as the heel, toes, and midfoot), to further enhance its flexibility. As with all Vivo shoes, the Flex also has a wide toe box to fit the natural shape of the foot, a knitted upper, and is lightweight (280g). Vivobarefoot says these features prime the Flex for “agility and flow through dynamic movement”.

There's also a heel counter for heel protection during bodyweight and bar exercises, and an integrated lace loop locking system. The Flex is slightly cheaper than the Motus Strength and retails at £165/$190 (US), and is available in three colourways – white space dye, bright white and white space dye.

Asher Clarke, Vivobarefoot’s Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder says: “The Flex has our most flexible outsole and mimics how your feet move, allowing them to function properly by providing minimal interference. Crafted for the purest connection, the Motus Flex allows you to feel the sensation of every movement.”

The Motus Flex is available to buy now from Vivobarefoot