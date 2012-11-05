Virgin Media introduces Smartcall app

Virgin Media are hoping to make the landline popular again with a new mobile app which uses your home phone minutes when you make calls on your smartphone

SmartCall, which will work on any network, will use WiFi to make the call instead of going through your mobile operator and will allow people abroad to make cheap calls back home.

“SmartCall will stretch the home telephone cord all the way to wherever you might be, whether in a coffee shop in Cornwall or on a beach in Bali.” Said Graeme Oxby, Virgin Media's executive director of mobile and home phone.

While SmartCall does not require you to be on the Virgin Media phone network, you will have to be signed up to one of their landline packages as well as having a compatible smartphone to take advantage of the service.

Known as converged calling, the new app has been put through testing and could be available to a lucky few customers in the next few weeks, with a complete rollout said to be happening in the early months of 2013.

The app will be available for Android and iOS at launch, with other platforms arriving afterwards.

Finally then, the post-holiday phone bill shock can become a thing of the past.