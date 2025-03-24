WhatsApp could get a huge update soon that'll change chats forever

Quick Summary Some code has been spotted in a WhatsApp version that suggests an AI chat-writing feature is coming. It suggests a pencil icon could appear in the messaging platform, allowing for proofreading, rewriting and rephrasing messages.

WhatsApp is constantly being updated with new features. Sometimes they're small and incremental, others are more significant.

Over the last year, the chat messaging platform has introduced the ability to make voice messages disappear after they have been listened to, introduced transcripts for voice messages, and added the option of a secret code for locked chats. It has also introduced chat themes so you can change the colour of the chat bubbles and the wallpaper of your chats.

What new feature is coming to WhatsApp?

Based on a report from Android Authority however, there's a huge change in the pipeline for WhatsApp.

According to the report, WhatsApp version 2.25.8.5 has code within it that suggests Meta is working on an AI-based writing tool that will be built directly into the popular messaging app.

It's not available to users yet so don't get too excited, but a future version of WhatsApp could see a pencil icon above the send button after you have typed something into the text field. It's said that tapping the icon will pull up a text editor that will allow you to select various functions, from proofreading to rewriting what you've written.

Android Authority claims the code suggests AI-based rewrite options could include Funny, Proofread, Puns, Rephrase, Sarcastic, Shorter, Spooky and Supportive. If accurate, there are a couple of extras available compared to Apple's Writing Tools – they only allow for proofreading, rewriting, as well as changing the tone of what you have written to Friendly, Professional or Concise.

Presumably proofread functionality in the WhatsApp AI-writing tool will check what you've typed for any spelling or grammatical mistakes, while the other options like Funny and Sarcastic might be able to spice up your message to add more personality in case you're lacking that day.

It's not yet clear when the re-writing feature might land on WhatsApp, but it's not a huge surprise to see Meta further incorporating AI into the platform.

The company – which also owns Facebook and Instagram – already offers access to the Meta AI assistant through its messaging apps in some countries, so we suspect there is only going to be a stronger focus on AI as the months go on.