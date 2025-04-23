Instagram Edits is now available for iOS and Android, free and can do cool stuff – but what is it?

Quick Summary Instagram Edits, the app for creators, has been made available for iOS and Android. It comes with a number of features and is designed to give you the tools you need to create videos, all in the one place.

Instagram has announced the rollout of its easy video creation app. Instagram Edits is separate to the main Instagram service, and is now available on both iOS and Android. Its release comes a few months after it was initially revealed by the social media platform.

Instagram Edits is "designed for creators" and somewhat rivals ByteDance's CapCut – a companion app to TikTok. It similarly offers editing capabilities and creative tools, plus the means to share the results instantly.

(Image credit: Instagram)

What features does Instagram Edits offer?

Users will be able to capture up to 10 minutes of video and publish in "enhanced video quality". It also gives speedy access to Reels creation features, including "touch up, green screen, the music catalogue, timer and countdown".

There's also easy editing, the option to turn static images into videos using AI, an automatic captioning feature to add context to videos, and video performance data.

The data will include insights like skip rate, average watch time, like rate and share rate, as well as comment rate and save rate. There's also a projects tab that enables users to manage multiple projects in one place.

To get started, you just need to download the Instagram Edits app, log in with your existing Instagram account and get going – it's not limited to recognised creators neither, anyone can use it.

You can download Instagram Edits for iOS here, and for Android here. Both are available for free right now, so you should be able to start using the tools and create your own shareable clips immediately.

