WhatsApp to get a killer free upgrade which is perfect for security
And your phone's storage
Quick Summary
A report has claimed WhatsApp is working on a number of new features, including one that will stop the auto-saving of media.
The Advanced Chat Protection feature is said to be in the early stages of development and was spotted by WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp offers a number features to users from the ability to activate disappearing messages, to setting a secret code for locked chats, but the messaging platform never sits still. New features are constantly added and being worked on in the background and a report has claimed there's a new one in development that will enhance security.
A report from WABetaInfo, which was picked up by 91Mobiles has said WhatsApp is working on a feature that is being called Advanced Chat Protection. Within that feature, it is said the receiver won't be able to auto-save a media file to their phone when it is sent from a user that has the Advanced Chat Protection turned on.
The feature won't protect you from the receiver forwarding the message with the media file, whether that's an image or video, however, and it's also currently unknown whether there will be a screenshot detection feature within the Advanced Chat Protection offering, like Snapchat offers. That said, it is a step in the right direction to enhance security.
What else is WhatsApp working on?
It's not the only thing WhatsApp is working on either, with 91Mobiles also mentioning a separate report on WABetaInfo that claims there is a new calling interface being worked on. The new interface will apparently allow you to turn off your video before joining an incoming video call – handy if you're still in your PJs – as well as mute a call from the notification screen.
Last but certainly not least, the report claims WhatsApp is planning to introduce emoji reactions in video calls, allowing you to react in real time without interrupting the call.
As for when these features will appear in the final version of WhatsApp remains to be seen for now. The call interface is currently available for beta testers on Android, but the Advanced Chat Protection appears to still be in the early stages of development.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade.
