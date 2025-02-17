Apple Maps could soon get an update that'll certainly divide opinions

Quick Summary Apple could be making a big change to one of its core products. Apple Maps looks set to get a back-end change which could seriously affect the user experience.

If you use an iPhone, there could be a big change coming to one of your most used apps. While other options do exist, a good proportion of Apple fans are also making use of Apple Maps for their navigation needs.

While alternatives like Google Maps and Waze do exist, many users take issue with some of the ways those brands operate. That includes the monetisation of search-based ads – and Apple may be bringing the same technology to its platform.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – a man famous for his inside track on all things Apple related – the brand had explored the idea a few years ago. Now, it looks like its back on the table, and could soon be infiltrating your next trip to the shops.

For those who aren't aware, that would see companies pay to boost their presence for certain search terms. It's not all too dissimilar to how the ads in Google Search operate – I pay to have Sam's Cupcakes rank higher when someone searches for a bakery, for example.

That's all well and good when the service or product matches the search term. It can be a legitimate means of advertising, which is really helpful for businesses looking to get ahead.

The issue comes when the product or service on offer isn't exactly the right fit for the search term. I've often used Google Maps to search for, say, a takeaway, only to be met with stacks of pubs and restaurants. They do offer food – some of them even have a takeaway facility – but it's not exactly what I was hunting for. That means I have to spend longer looking for the right thing.

I can only imagine that's the exact concern many iPhone users are having right now. While the premise is good, it's often not policed well enough to ensure users are still receiving appropriate suggestions, which only serves to harm the user experience.

We'll have to wait and see – at this point, the change is only a rumour, albeit one from a strong source. It could be that the change isn't even implemented, or is done in a much more user-friendly way.