Apple could launch something completely new this week

Quick Summary
There's something new coming from Apple this week.
That's an app said to be used for inviting people to things.
When Apple unveils a new product, we usually know about it in advance. Big products like the iPhone, for example, are usually talked about significantly before being released.
That makes a surprise announcement from the brand a rarity. But certainly not impossible, as it appears a surprise new feature could launch this week.
Codenamed 'confetti' the feature is described by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as a new way to invite people to parties, functions and meetings. It seems to be the beginning of a revamped Calendar experience – something which Apple has been working on for some years.
Gurman also suggests that the new feature is linked to iOS 18.3, which began rolling out to users last month. That means it could conceivably land on compatible devices at any moment, which is certainly exciting.
Beyond that, though, we really don't know much about the new feature. While it's said to be different to the Calendar app, it seems plausible that it would link quite substantially with the existing app.
If I had to guess, I'd wager that the new feature will be a more extravagant way of inviting people to things. Think of the old school physical invites you'd send to parties or events – those could be recreated digitally.
If that proves true, it would likely tie in with Apple Intelligence, with users able to use Image Playground to generate backgrounds and such. It could also bring things like Spatial Video from the Apple Vision Pro, with users creating a video to invite someone to something.
Of course, that's all speculation, but it doesn't feel too far-fetched. With the brand keen to push the offerings of both its AI suite and its Vision Pro, I'd expect whatever feature arrives to integrate with both of them.
For anything else, though, we'll just have to wait and see what turns up.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
