Instagram could lose one of its most loved features, but it's not all bad news

Quick Summary The team at Instagram is reportedly considering a massive change for its app. That could see one of the main features sliced off into a separate app altogether.

Instagram is unquestionably one of the most significant social media apps out there. As the Facebook generation continues to age into AI-generated memes and Twitter dwindles into a questionable echo chamber, Instagram feels like something of a safe haven – a place to share your holiday snaps and indulge in some light-hearted entertainment.

New reports today suggest the app could undergo a significant overhaul in the near future. The report – shared by Reuters – suggests that the brand could move Instagram Reels to a separate app.

The brand – owned by Facebook parent company, Meta – is allegedly looking to capitalise on the uncertain status of TikTok in the USA. That app is owned by the Chinese company, ByteDance, and as such is subject to increased scrutiny from the US Government.

We've already seen TikTok disappear altogether earlier this year, albeit only for a short period of time. That was reinstated, with the US Government seeking a deal to ensure safety concerns are addressed.

Still, the position of the vertical video app is in flux, and Instagram looks well placed to capitalise on that. Reels is a popular format for Instagram users, having transitioned over the last year or so to include more content in that format.

So, is splitting it off a good idea? I certainly think so. While I love Instagram Reels, it really does feel separated from the photo-sharing platform upon which it is based.

Having the two apps separated might feel like a nuisance to some, but it could also start a resurgence for those looking to use the platform to share images. That's something which has felt like an afterthought recently, and would be welcomed by certain communities.

There's nothing confirmed as yet, though, so it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt for now. There's every chance these discussions could be had, but never really lead anywhere. It's likely to hinge on the fate of TikTok.