Instagram could lose one of its most loved features, but it's not all bad news
There could be a big change coming to Instagram Reels
Quick Summary
The team at Instagram is reportedly considering a massive change for its app.
That could see one of the main features sliced off into a separate app altogether.
Instagram is unquestionably one of the most significant social media apps out there. As the Facebook generation continues to age into AI-generated memes and Twitter dwindles into a questionable echo chamber, Instagram feels like something of a safe haven – a place to share your holiday snaps and indulge in some light-hearted entertainment.
New reports today suggest the app could undergo a significant overhaul in the near future. The report – shared by Reuters – suggests that the brand could move Instagram Reels to a separate app.
The brand – owned by Facebook parent company, Meta – is allegedly looking to capitalise on the uncertain status of TikTok in the USA. That app is owned by the Chinese company, ByteDance, and as such is subject to increased scrutiny from the US Government.
We've already seen TikTok disappear altogether earlier this year, albeit only for a short period of time. That was reinstated, with the US Government seeking a deal to ensure safety concerns are addressed.
Still, the position of the vertical video app is in flux, and Instagram looks well placed to capitalise on that. Reels is a popular format for Instagram users, having transitioned over the last year or so to include more content in that format.
So, is splitting it off a good idea? I certainly think so. While I love Instagram Reels, it really does feel separated from the photo-sharing platform upon which it is based.
Having the two apps separated might feel like a nuisance to some, but it could also start a resurgence for those looking to use the platform to share images. That's something which has felt like an afterthought recently, and would be welcomed by certain communities.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's nothing confirmed as yet, though, so it's worth taking this with a pinch of salt for now. There's every chance these discussions could be had, but never really lead anywhere. It's likely to hinge on the fate of TikTok.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Eufy’s new video smart lock reads palms and unlocks when you wave at it
The eufy FamiLock S3 Max could be all you need for your home security
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Samsung could buck the foldable trend and make its next Z Flip phone bigger instead
But is bigger better?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Instagram gets a great free upgrade that photo lovers will enjoy most
This will change your social media game
By Sam Cross Published
-
How to play Instagram's hidden Pong game
Instagram has a new game you can play, entirely in its app
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge free Instagram upgrade adds a host of new features
Makes messaging more intuitive
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Instagram users just got this great free upgrade
You don't need to reach for your phone to get a great Instagram experience any more
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Instagram backpedals on its controversial change, for now
Instagram puts a temporary pause on changes until the PR storm blows over
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your Facebook and Instagram feeds are about to get even messier
People aren't happy about Facebook and Instagram trying to copy TikTok, and it's unlikely to change anytime soon
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Instagram’s new interface is so bad I’m agreeing with a Kardashian
Meta's battle against TikTok runs the risk of ruining one of the best social media apps
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Instagram users are getting this great free upgrade on iPhone and Android today
It's now even easier to highlight the Instagram posts and Reels you want other people to see
By Carrie Marshall Published