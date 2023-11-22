Under Armour’s Black Friday sale has up to 51% off – these are my fave deals

There may still be a few days till the best Black Friday deals arrive, but if you're in need of some new training gear then get ready, as the Under Armour sale has arrived. Customers can now save up to 51% off a range of training essentials, including the brand's renowned sports bras, leggings, sweat-wicking tops and more.

They're not the only brand to launch their Black Friday sales early, as many other brands, including Gymshark, Lululemon, Nike, Footlocker and ASICS have also jumped on the bandwagon.

To help you save some extra money (and not have to trail through the Under Armour website for hours), here are a few of the purchases with up to 51% off that I'm looking to purchase, as should you. Although, don't make sure you spend too long waiting around as the sale is set to end on 26th November!

Under Armour US deals

Use the code UAHOLIDAY at the checkout for 30% off your entire order, plus free shipping at Under Armour US.

Favorite Wordmark Leggings: was $35 , now $24.50 These ultra light leggings are made from soft cotton and are ideal for everyday training or for feeling comfy in during rest days. Plus, you can get them in black too.

Charged Rogue 3 Running Shoes: was $80 , now $45.47 Hit a new PB and grab yourself a bargain with these trainers, which are almost 50% off. The midsoles have Charged Cushioning for extra responsiveness and maximum impact absorption. Also available in five additional colours.

Hustle 5.0 Backpack: was $55 , now $38.50 Keep all your kit safe and secure in this water repellent backpack, which comes equipped with a shoe compartment, 15" laptop sleeve and is available to choose in 20 different colours.

Infinity Mid Covered Sports Bra: was $40 , now $28 This best-selling sports bra offers medium support for activities like weightlifting, boxing and cycling. Crafted from sweat-wicking material, which dries fast to keep you cool, and available to choose from in five colours.



Unstoppable Black History Month Jacket: was $120 , now $84 I love the bright, bold colours of this jacket, made from 4-way stretch material to help you move better. It's light and can easily fold up small in your bag and the bungee drawcord at the bottom provides a custom fit.



Pure Stretch Thong 3-Pack: was $25 , now $17.50 Avoid visible panty lines in your leggings and shorts with this pack of seamless thongs. Also available in black, beige and pink.

Under Armour UK deals

Save up to 51% across Under Armour UK on sports bras, leggings, sports bags, jackets, tops and other training accessories.

UA Infinity High Sports Bra: was £53 , now £36.57 This sports bra is designed for high intensity training and now you can save 31% on it. Made from Under Amour's HeatGear fabric for a seamless skin feel which wicks away sweat. Plus the sides have mesh panels to help keep you cool.

UA Woven Oversized Full-Zip Jacket: was £67.32 , £32.83 Need something to keep the wind off you during training? This is it. It's also water repellent and available in black if you don't fancy these bold colours.

Favorite Wordmark Leggings: was £32 , now £18.29 You can never have too many pairs of basic leggings for training and now you can save 41% on these soft, ultra-light leggings, ideal for everyday training/wear.



UA Pure Stretch Thong 3-Pack: was £23 , now £11.27 Wave goodbye to visible panty lines with this pack of seamless thongs, which are now less than half price. Available in pink (as shown), black and beige.

UA Run Like A... Tights: was £62 , now £42.78 Jazz up your running attire with these patterned running tights. Made from 4-way stretch material, to help you move swiftly in every direction, laser perforations behind the knees for extra ventilation and a side drop pocket. Now save 31%.

Project Rock Box Duffle Backpack: was £76 , now £52.44 Carry your kit in style with this duffle backpack, approved by The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. It has a 15" laptop pocket, shoe compartment, water and stain resistant. Save 31% now.