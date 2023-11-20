ASICS Black Friday sale is finally live – these are the top running deals right now

Black Friday week has finally arrived! As a result, and as expected, the best Black Friday deals are coming in hot and heavy from those remaining manufacturers and retailers who haven't started their sales yet. ASICS held on until the very last minute and just now launched its offers, which include some of the latest models, like the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 and more!

As well as cheap Gel-Nimbus 25 offers, you can also get the fan-favourite Novablast 3, GT-2000 11, and the Gel-Excite 10 for less this November. Sadly, the new ASICS Gel-Kayano 30 isn't included in the sale, but that's understandable, considering it was released very recently. You can always comfort yourself by getting the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 instead.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Women's Running Shoe: was £175 , now £122 at ASICS

The most comfortable running shoe ASICS has created, the Gel-Nimbus has been completely redesigned for its 25th birthday. It features the new PureGEL technology, FF BLAST PLUS ECO foam and an updated upper and collar construction. Now £53 off for Black Friday!

ASICS Novablast 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £135 , now £94 at ASICS

The Novablast franchise has always been about bounce, and the third iteration is the bounciest yet, thanks to the full-length FF BLAST PLUS foam and the trampoline-inspired outsole design. The shoes cost less than £100 in ASICS' Black Friday Sale!

ASICS Gel-Excite Trail 2 Women's Running Shoe: was £80 , now £56 at ASICS

The Gel-Excite Trail 2 shoe features a durable upper and layered AMPLIFOAM PLUS technology in the midsole, which provides a more comfortable cushioning experience. The shoes' lugged traction pattern increases grip on off-road surfaces. The shoes are generally not expensive, especially now – just over £50 at ASICS!