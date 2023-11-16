The Gymshark Black Friday sale is live and you can save up to 70% off!

Calling all fitness fanatics and avid gym-goers, the Gymshark Black Friday sale is now live with up to 70% off across activewear, accessories and training essentials. Whether your gym bag is on its last legs, you’re in need of a new sports bra, or you simply want to treat yourself, now is the perfect time.

The Gymshark Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year as it’s when the brand launches its biggest and best deals across the site. There’s massive savings to be made on just about everything including gym leggings, sports tops, joggers, shorts, sports bras and even more specialist accessories, like knee sleeves and wrist straps.

Due to its popularity, items sell out extremely fast, so to prevent you from having to trail through the site we've rounded up the best buys that are worth your attention. From their best-selling Vital Seamless Leggings, to gym holdalls and athleisure wear, here's our favourite picks in the Gymshark Black Friday sale.

Women's Gymshark sale

GS Power Oversized T-shirt: was £28 , now £19.60 Save 30% off this oversized logo tee, perfect for throwing on pre and post workout, or kicking back in on rest days.

Training Jacket: was £40 , now £28 Save 30% off this slim fit training jacket that flatters your figure. Made from breathable fabric and with a high-neck design, it’s perfect for throwing on for your indoor or outdoor workouts.

Strength Department Graphic Hoodie: was £45 , now £36 Cosy up in this oversized hoodie, which has 20% off and will look good with practically everything. It has soft brushed fabric inside and boxy fit to keep you extra snug.

Adapt Fleck Seamless Halterneck Bralette: was £38 , now £26.60 Show off your sculpted shoulders and save 30% off this dusk green bralette, which is also available in brown and black. It offers light support and is made from sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and dry throughout the entirety of your training.

Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings: was £45 , now £31.50 Save 30% off Gymshark’s best-selling black leggings. Crafted from sweat-wicking material, a seamless finish and high waistband, you’ll not only look stylish but feel supported too.

Adapt Animal Seamless Sports Bra: was £38 , now £22.80 Save 40% off this medium-support sports bra. It comes with removable pads, has a sweat-wicking finish and its cross-over design is super flattering for ladies with a bigger bust.

Men's Gymshark sale

Apex Run 4" Shorts: was £45 , now £22.50 Get half price off these breathable running shorts. They're equipped with a back zip pocket for storing your essentials and embossed with a reflective Gymshark logo to enhance your visibility whilst on the move.

Crest t-shirt: was £20 , now £14 Save 30% off this soft cotton t-shirt, available in nine different colours. Ideal for pairing with joggers or cargos on rest day.

Crest Joggers: was £35 , now £17.50 Rest day wouldn't be complete without a comfy pair of joggers now, would it? Save 50% off this slim fit pair, also available in eight different colours.

Vital 1/4 zip: was £40 , now £32 Look good and train better in this 1/4 zip from Gymshark's Vital range. The lightweight material with sweat-wicking tech keeps you cool, whilst it's seamless design enhances your physique.

Rest Day Mono Jacquard 1/4 Zip: was £45 , now £31.50 Elevate your rest day attire with this oversized zip sweatshirt, perfect for those days you're seeking comfort and style.

Gymshark Sale Accessories

Insulated Straw Cup: was £22 , now £15.40 This 600ml double wall insulated cup can keep drinks hot and cold. Use the straw for sipping pre-work, protein and ice-coffees, then remove it for hotter beverages.

Crew Socks 5pk: was £18 , now £12.60 Save 30% on this multi-coloured sock pack. A perfect stocking filler or ideal for re-stocking your own sock stash.