The best buys in the Lululemon Black Friday sale

Just like the Gymshark Black Friday sale, the Lululemon Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated sportswear sales of the year.

Last year, the brand were offering up to 50% off across some of its most-loved products, including the all-time favourite Align High Rise Pants, sports bras and accessories – so we’ve got high hopes for this year!

However, we've got great news, you don't have to wait until the official Lululemon Black Friday sale to get your hands on those yoga pants that have been on your wish list all year, as there's currently some pretty ace early Black Friday deals for you to grab now. Loyal Lululemon shoppers will be familiar with the words ‘We Made Too Much’ — a phrase the brand uses when there’s a great deal to be had and, we can confirm, there are! Including those iconic Align High Rise pants...

Here's our top picks in the Lululemon Black Friday sale in the US and UK.

Lululemon sale US

Align High-Rise Pants 25": was $98

Align High-Rise Pants 25": was $98, now $59

Save almost $40 on these best-selling yoga pants, made from buttery soft material to flatter and move with your body.

View Deal
Cropped Define Jacket Ribbed Nulu: was $128

Cropped Define Jacket Ribbed Nulu: was $128, now $79

Save $49 on this jacket made from buttery soft, ribbed material that's sweat-wicking and quick-drying for keeping you cool whilst on the move.

View Deal
Brushed Softstreme Funnel-Neck Zip Up: was $148

Brushed Softstreme Funnel-Neck Zip Up: was $148, now $99

Save $49 on this super soft jacket, perfect for snuggling up in on casual days when you need some extra TLC.

View Deal
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was $95

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was $95, now $59

Whether you're doing a HIIT class or weight training, these pants will offer comfort and will keep you cool, with their fast drying, soft fabric.

View Deal
Blissful 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128, now $59

Blissful 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128, now $59

Save a whopping $69 on these everyday running shoes with plenty of cushioning to keep you comfortable and they even have a 30 day trial, or your money back.

View Deal

Lululemon sale UK

Align High-Rise Pant 25": was £88

Align High-Rise Pant 25": was £88, now £44

Save 50% off these iconic leggings from Lululemon, renowned for their buttery soft material that flatters and moves with your body.

View Deal
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe: was £128

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe: was £128, now £79

Save almost £50 off these trainers with dual-density foam, an ideal all round workout shoe, which we even awarded five stars here at T3.

View Deal
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was £88

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was £88, now £64

Save £24 off these sweat-wicking leggings, ideal for those training sessions where you plan to go in a little harder, yet are still comfortable and flattering.

View Deal
Scuba Oversized Half-zip Hoodie: was £108

Scuba Oversized Half-zip Hoodie: was £108, now £89

Made from soft, snuggly fabric, this oversized hoodie is perfect for cosying up in post-workout and during rest days.

View Deal
Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant: was £108

Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant: was £108, now £74

Save £34 on these flares, made from the same buttery soft material as the iconic Align Pants and ideal for yoga classes and rest days.

View Deal
Bryony's T3's official 'gym-bunny' and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

