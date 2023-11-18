The best buys in the Lululemon Black Friday sale

Just like the Gymshark Black Friday sale, the Lululemon Black Friday sale is one of the most highly anticipated sportswear sales of the year.

Last year, the brand were offering up to 50% off across some of its most-loved products, including the all-time favourite Align High Rise Pants, sports bras and accessories – so we’ve got high hopes for this year!

However, we've got great news, you don't have to wait until the official Lululemon Black Friday sale to get your hands on those yoga pants that have been on your wish list all year, as there's currently some pretty ace early Black Friday deals for you to grab now. Loyal Lululemon shoppers will be familiar with the words ‘We Made Too Much’ — a phrase the brand uses when there’s a great deal to be had and, we can confirm, there are! Including those iconic Align High Rise pants...

Here's our top picks in the Lululemon Black Friday sale in the US and UK.

Lululemon sale US

Align High-Rise Pants 25": was $98 , now $59 Save almost $40 on these best-selling yoga pants, made from buttery soft material to flatter and move with your body.

Cropped Define Jacket Ribbed Nulu: was $128 , now $79 Save $49 on this jacket made from buttery soft, ribbed material that's sweat-wicking and quick-drying for keeping you cool whilst on the move.

Brushed Softstreme Funnel-Neck Zip Up: was $148 , now $99 Save $49 on this super soft jacket, perfect for snuggling up in on casual days when you need some extra TLC.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was $95 , now $59 Whether you're doing a HIIT class or weight training, these pants will offer comfort and will keep you cool, with their fast drying, soft fabric.

Blissful 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $128, now $59 Save a whopping $69 on these everyday running shoes with plenty of cushioning to keep you comfortable and they even have a 30 day trial, or your money back.

Lululemon sale UK

Align High-Rise Pant 25": was £88 , now £44 Save 50% off these iconic leggings from Lululemon, renowned for their buttery soft material that flatters and moves with your body.

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe: was £128 , now £79 Save almost £50 off these trainers with dual-density foam, an ideal all round workout shoe, which we even awarded five stars here at T3.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25": was £88 , now £64 Save £24 off these sweat-wicking leggings, ideal for those training sessions where you plan to go in a little harder, yet are still comfortable and flattering.

Scuba Oversized Half-zip Hoodie: was £108 , now £89 Made from soft, snuggly fabric, this oversized hoodie is perfect for cosying up in post-workout and during rest days.