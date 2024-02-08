Ultra romantic new Netflix series nets 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Let me tell you something, dear reader. Beneath my incredibly tough exterior, I'm a big old softie at heart. I love both the novel and original movie of One Day and I'm ready to fall in love with the story all over again. Netflix has just released (February 8th) a series adaptation of David Nicolls' book, and whisper it, it might be the best version of Emma and Dex's tale yet.

If you're unaware of the story then let me give you the spoiler-free basics. Emma and Dex are two university students who after graduation agree to meet up on the same day each year for the rest of their lives. That day, July 15th, comes to define their relationship in its many different forms and also serves as a reference point for their lives as we join them on it year after year.

Emma is a spirited aspiring playwright from a working-class background while Dexter is posh and a little bit of what we might charitably call 'a tinker'. They shouldn't really be friends let alone anything more. Yet somehow they have undeniable chemistry.

As it releases today (and I am at work I swear) I've yet to see the new adaptation but early reception has been incredible. At the time of writing the series has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and even got a 5-star review from The Guardian so colour me excited.

This new adaptation is co-produced by the original author David Nicholls and will consist of 14 episodes covering the same day with both a year older each time. It stars Ambika Mod (from This is Going to Hurt and I Hate Suzie) as Emma and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus S2) as Dexter.

