I'm obsessed with smart home gadgets — here's my Valentine's Day wish list

Now that we're well and truly into February, there's one particular day that's approaching faster than the rest. Valentine's Day is the perfect time to show your nearest and dearest how much you love them, whether that's your partner, family or friends. However, when it comes to gift giving, things can get a little complicated.

Valentine's Day is a holiday that requires effort when it comes to gifts. This doesn't mean you have to spend thousands on the entirety of a florist, or book a private jet for a tropical getaway. Instead, one of the best ways to show someone you love them is to give them something that reminds you of them. For example, a book that they've always wanted to read or tickets to their favourite theatre show. Believe it or not, a little bit of thought can go a long way.

Now, as much as I love the simple things, one of the great loves in my life is smart home tech. Don't get me wrong, a beautiful bouquet will always do the job, but it's not what I've got my eye on this year. Keep reading to find out the five smart home gadgets on my Valentine's wish list...who knows, maybe they could inspire you too?

1. Philips Hue smart LED bulbs

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

I'm completely obsessed with smart bulbs at the moment, especially after switching from normal bulbs last year. With this two-pack from Philips Hue, users can get millions of shades of white and coloured light as well as wireless dimming to set the mood instantly. Whilst there are lots of options available on the market, my smart lighting set up is exclusively Philips Hue based as I love being able to control them all from just the one app.

Smart bulbs are brilliant for movie nights or ahem, setting the mood for a romantic evening in. The coloured options are a little more expensive, but it's definitely worth paying extra for the amount of shades you get.

Buy the B22 smart bulb 2-pack for £94.99 at Philips Hue

2. SYMFONISK Speaker Lamp

(Image credit: IKEA)

Okay, I have to admit that I've got this already. It was in my November IKEA wish list and I literally ran to the store the following weekend to buy one. However, I still think it would make a great Valentine's gift for smart home enthusiasts. Not only is it a stylish table lamp, but it's also a large Sonos speaker that connects to WiFi so you can control exactly what it does remotely.

You can even customise the lamp to your partner's preferences through IKEA's multiple shades. I really love the bamboo shade you can swap it out for, so maybe I'll just ask for that instead.

Buy the IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK lamp for £199 at IKEA

3. Rituals The Perfume Genie

(Image credit: Rituals)

This is a new discovery for me and let's just say, I'm absolutely obsessed. The Perfume Genie from Rituals is a smart fragrance diffuser that lets users control the frequency and intensity of home perfume remotely. It has smartphone and voice command controls, personalised fragrance intensity and can set up to 35 schedules, making it a perfect gift for anyone that appreciates a nice smelling home.

Buy The Perfume Genie for £114.90 at Rituals

3. Roberts Revival iStream 3L

(Image credit: Roberts)

I've always had my eye on a Roberts radio. They're a classic option for any home, bringing a touch of class that can fit into any aesthetic. However, the brand's recent model now comes with a more powerful processor and smart functions, including seamless streaming with Bluetooth connectivity and smart radio.

It also come in nine gorgeous colours, with this Berry Red shade being perfect for Valentine's!

Buy the Revival iStream 3L for £199.99 at Roberts

5. Bang & Olufsen BeoSound A1 2d Gen

(Image credit: Bang Olufsen)

This mini waterproof Bluetooth speaker from Bang & Olufsen is also a wonderful choice, especially if your partner is on the go a lot. It has a large bass woofer, delivering great sounds that can be spread far and wide thanks to its round shape. It can also last up to 18 hours with one charge and be controlled via Amazon Alexa, meaning it'll fit in nicely to an already established smart home.

I also love the variety of colours it has, ranging from this gorgeous gold tone to a deep forest green.

Buy the BeoSound A1 2d Gen for £259 at Bang & Olufsen

