Top 5 flower delivery services for Valentine's Day gifts

When in doubt, say it with flowers! Whether you're splashing out this Valentine’s Day or keeping it casual, you can never go wrong with a romantic and meaningful bouquet of flowers.

Flower delivery services are the best way to find rare and unique arrangements, houseplants and gifts. If you’re in a rush or want to surprise your other half this Valentine’s Day, you can get flowers delivered straight to your door and even through your letterbox.

To help you with your Valentine’s Day shopping this year, we’ve found the top 5 flower delivery services for the best Valentine’s arrangements and springtime bouquets.

Bloom & Wild

(Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

Bloom & Wild is the best flower and plant delivery service in the UK. Shoppers can choose from one-off deliveries or a monthly subscription service so your home is full of greenery and fresh flowers all year round. The Bloom & Wild Valentine’s Day collection is full of romantic colours and seasonal flowers. Their Valentine’s Pick features 24 stems of roses, tulips, carnations, sweet Williams, birch, miscanthus, lagrus, alstroemeria and grevillea. This bouquet comes as a letterbox delivery and in bud form so they’ll last for several weeks. If you’re going all out this Valentine’s but would like to save a little money here and there, Bloom & Wild have 50% off on selected bouquets with the code SPRING50.

Browse Bloom & Wild for Valentine’s gifts

Interflora

(Image credit: Interflora)

Another popular flower delivery service is Interflora. Interflora has over 900 UK florists available on their website and every bouquet is expertly handcrafted by artisan florists. For Valentine’s Day, Interflora has multiple collections and arrangements to choose from, starting at £40. For something a little extra, Interflora offers Valentine’s gift sets and hampers, where you can get flowers with chocolates and champagne. If you’re single but planning on celebrating Galentine’s Day (February 13th), Interflora has a Friendship Flowers collection so you can gift something to your best friends or treat yourself.

Browse Interflora for Valentine’s gifts

Prestige Flowers

(Image credit: Prestige Flowers)

Prestige Flowers is the UK’s most reviewed florist and is a great choice for Valentine’s Day with their special offers and collections. Their Valentine’s flowers start at just £19.99, ideal if you’re on a strict budget. Their collection is full of red, pink and white roses and other blooms. They’re currently running a special deal on their most romantic bouquet, featuring pink roses and white lilies, plus it comes with free chocolate truffles. If you’re planning on splashing out this Valentine’s Day, check out the Grand Gesture box (pictured) which features 50 Naomi red roses or the Ferrero Rose Hat Box with 40 Naomi red roses and Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Browse Prestige Flowers for Valentine’s gifts

Serenata Flowers

(Image credit: Serenata Flowers)

Serenata Flowers are a good destination to shop for romantic blooms and springtime colours. Their Valentine’s collection caters to a range of budgets and styles, perfect if your partner likes more unusual blooms. You can find romantic flowers like red and white roses, or more spring florals like tulips and lilies. Currently, the most popular bouquet from Serenata Flowers is the Sapphire Galaxy arrangement. This bouquet features electric blue galaxy dendrobium orchids that are truly unique and a more unusual gift that strays away from your typical Valentine’s flowers.

Browse Serenata Flowers for Valentine’s gifts

Bunches

(Image credit: Bunches)

Bunches is a family business that’s been running since 1989. All of their flowers come with a 7 day freshness guarantee and tend to last even longer so you can keep the Valentine’s love going for a while. Their Valentine’s selection features lots of red, white, purple and pink flowers and most of them are letterbox friendly for secret and convenient delivery. If you’re looking for something more than a bouquet of flowers, you can get flowers and houseplants in watering cans, elaborate pots and planters. If you want an extravagant Valentine’s Day, you can also buy hampers and experience days on the Bunches website, like breakfast trays, chocolate hampers, afternoon tea for two and spa days.

Browse Bunches for Valentine’s gifts

More places & delivery services for Valentine’s flowers