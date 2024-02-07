12 best Valentine’s Day fragrances for men and women 2024

As we move into the month of February, one date sticks out in everyone’s mind: Valentine’s Day. To celebrate February 14th in style, I’ve found the best Valentine’s Day-inspired scents to help you feel the love this year.

As Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, romance and companionship, you can expect to find feminine floral notes and deep sensual scents. For extra passion and desire, some perfumes will (hopefully) have an aphrodisiac effect, thanks to their powerful aromas of chocolate, vanilla, nuts and more.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your other half, something to spritz yourself with before a date or a fun scent for your Galentine’s celebrations, here are the best 12 Valentine’s Day fragrances to try this year.

P.S. If you want to find something specific, check out our guides to the best women’s perfumes and the best men’s colognes .

Best Valentine’s Fragrances for Women