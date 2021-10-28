Top Xiaomi smartphone deals: what’s on offer at Amazon & the Xiaomi Halloween sale

If you’re looking for a new phone or smart device, Xiaomi is a popular brand to choose from, as smartphone manufacturers and specialists in consumer technology. This week, you’re in luck as Xiaomi is running their Halloween sale and Amazon also has some great deals on selected Xiaomi smartphones.

The Xiaomi Halloween sale ends this week on Sunday 31st October so you need to be quick if you want to take advantage of some discounted smartphone prices. In addition to their phones, Xiaomi also has great offers on security cameras, smart sensors, scooters and hair dryers, so click the link below to see their full selection.

Not one to be bested, Amazon are also offering up to 20% off Xiaomi smartphones in their early Black Friday deals, including the Mi 11 5G. If you’re new to Xiaomi and are intrigued to find out more, we’ve highlighted the top three Xiaomi deals currently on at Xiaomi and Amazon this week.

Top Three Xiaomi deals this week

Image Mi 11 5G Smartphone | Was: £799 | Now: £649 | Saving: £150 at Amazon

The Mi 11 5G Smartphone features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 cutting-edge process technology. The ultra-large Arm Cortex-X1 core provides a faster performance and better efficiency than its predecessors and the 5G modem provides quick and flawless connectivity. In addition to its smart technology, the ultra-wide cameras take great pictures and videos. Available in two colours, the Mi 11 5G smartphone is a modern upgrade to your current phone and is £150 off at Amazon today. View Deal

Image POCO X3 Pro | Was: £229 | Now: £199 | Saving: £30 at Xiaomi

The POCO X3 Pro is known for its sleek design and flagship level performance, designed with speed in mind. A great gaming phone, the POCO X3 Pro has a high 240HZ touch response time and the silky screen makes swiping feel and look easy. The quad camera is ideal for budding photographers, with its main and ultrawide cameras, plus its depth sensor and macro camera. View Deal